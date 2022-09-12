Bird Neurons Use Three Times Less Glucose Than Mammalian Neurons

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Bird Neurons Use Three Times Less Glucose Than Mammalian Neurons"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Bird Neurons Use Three Times Less Glucose Than Mammalian Neurons"

Birds have impressive cognitive abilities and show a high level of intelligence. Compared to mammals of about the same size, the brains of birds also contain many more neurons. Now a new study reported in Current Biology on September 8 helps to explain how birds can afford to maintain more brain cells: their neurons get by on less fuel in the form of glucose.





"What surprised us the most is not, per se, that the neurons consume less glucose -- this could have been expected by differences in the size of their neurons," says Kaya von Eugen of Ruhr University Bochum, Germany. "But the magnitude of difference is so large that the size difference cannot be the only contributing factor. This implies there must be something additionally different in the bird brain that allows them to keep the costs so low."





A landmark study in 2016 showed that the bird brain holds many more neurons compared to a similarly sized mammalian brain, the researchers explained. Since brains generally are made up of energetically costly tissue, it raised a critical question: how are birds able to support so many neurons?





To answer this question, von Eugen and colleagues set out to determine the neuronal energy budget of birds based on studies in pigeons. They used imaging methods that allowed them to estimate glucose metabolism in the birds. They also used modelling approaches to calculate the brain's metabolic rate and glucose consumption.





Their studies found that the pigeon brain consumes a surprisingly low amount of glucose (27.29 ± 1.57 μmol glucose per 100 g per min) when the animal is awake. That translates into a surprisingly low energy budget for the brain, especially when one compares it to mammals.





It means that neurons in the bird brain consume three times less glucose than those in the mammalian brain, on average. In other words, their neurons are, for reasons that aren't yet clear, less costly.





Von Eugen says it's possible the differences are related to birds' higher body temperature or the specific layout of their brains. The bird brain is also smaller on average than the mammalian brain. But their brains retain impressive capabilities, perhaps in part due to their less costly but more numerous neurons.





"Our finding explains how birds are able to support such high numbers of neurons without compromising on processing power," von Eugen says. "In the long parallel evolution of birds and mammals, birds evolved smaller brains with high numbers of neurons that are capable of advanced cognitive performance. And it seems that the combined effect of bird-distinct elements -- small neuron size, high body temperature, and bird-brain-specific layout -- may have generated a possible advantage in neuronal processing of information at a higher efficiency: cheap neurons with advanced processing capacity."





The researchers say they now want to understand more about how birds' neurons consume less glucose. While they have ideas about how it might work, further study and testing is needed to uncover "the exact mechanistic explanation of how birds attain such a higher efficiency of neuronal processing."





Reference:





Eugen K von, Endepols H, Drzezga A, et al. Avian neurons consume three times less glucose than mammalian neurons. Current Biology. 2022;0(0). doi:10.1016/j.cub.2022.07.070





This article has been republished from materials provided by Cell Press. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.