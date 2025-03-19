Brain Activity in Mice Reveals Faster Learning Than Expected

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 3 minutes

A study from Johns Hopkins University, published in Nature, uncovers the brain activity involved when animals learn a new skill. For the first time, the team reveals how mice make mistakes and learn from them, providing new insights into the mechanics of learning, a key pursuit in neuroscience. The findings suggest that learning can happen much faster than previously thought and may offer broader implications for understanding human brain function.

Understanding how the brain learns in mice

In this federally funded study, researchers at Johns Hopkins University observed the activity of individual neurons in mice while they learned a new task. They taught the animals to lick when they heard one tone and to refrain from licking when they heard a different sound. By recording brain activity in the auditory cortex, the area of the brain associated with hearing and perception, the team identified key patterns related to learning.





Sensory cortex A region of the brain involved in processing sensory information, including hearing, sight and touch. The study reveals its role in learning, beyond basic sensory processing. Auditory cortex A part of the brain that processes auditory information, particularly sounds. This region was shown to play a role in forming associations between sounds and actions during learning.





The study confirmed earlier findings that animals may be capable of learning more quickly than observed during behavioral tests. Mice learned the task in 20 to 40 trials – an unexpectedly rapid rate. This discovery upends prior assumptions about the time it takes for animals to learn, showing that they can acquire new skills much faster than previously believed.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

The surprising role of the sensory cortex in learning

One of the major revelations of the study is the role of the sensory cortex in the learning process. Traditionally, the sensory cortex has been thought to handle sensory processing, such as interpreting sounds or sights. However, the study shows that this part of the brain is also crucial for forming associations between sensory inputs and motor actions.





First author Dr. Celine Drieu, a postdoctoral fellow in neuroscience, explains: "Our results show that a sensory cortex does more than processing sensory inputs; it is also crucial to form associations between sensory cues and reinforced actions."





This new understanding challenges previous views of the sensory cortex, expanding its known functions beyond basic perception to a more integral role in learning.

Decoding errors: Is it a mistake or strategic testing?

The researchers also focused on errors made by the mice during the learning process. After the mice demonstrated correct behavior, they continued to make occasional mistakes, despite already understanding the task. By decoding the brain activity, the researchers found that these errors were not a sign of confusion but rather a form of experimentation. The mice were purposefully testing the boundaries of their knowledge.





“We were able to decode the cognitive driver of an error,” said Kishore Kuchibhotla, the lead neuroscientist on the project. “We could tell if the animal was making a mistake or just wanted to give the other option a shot.”





This insight suggests that animals might test different actions to explore their environment and improve their learning, challenging the notion that errors always indicate a lack of understanding.

Implications for understanding learning in humans

While the study was conducted on mice, the researchers believe their findings may hold true across other animal species, including humans. Kuchibhotla notes that the ability of animals to toggle between learning and performing tasks may reflect a broader cognitive strategy that helps them optimize performance as they master a skill.





"You might know something, but there’s a parallel process related to how you use it. The brain seems wired to do that well," said Kuchibhotla.





These insights into brain dynamics may have wide-reaching implications for understanding learning in humans, particularly in areas such as education, skill acquisition, and rehabilitation after brain injury.

Fast learning and strategic errors in the brain

This study provides a new perspective on the speed and complexity of learning. By examining the brain activity of mice during skill acquisition, the team at Johns Hopkins University has shown that animals can learn much faster than previously thought and that errors are not always signs of failure. Instead, they may reflect strategic testing that enhances learning. These findings may lead to a better understanding of human learning processes and offer new approaches to improving learning strategies in both animals and humans.





Reference: Drieu C, Zhu Z, Wang Z, et al. Rapid emergence of latent knowledge in the sensory cortex drives learning. Nature. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-08730-8









This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.