Brain Network Active at Birth Is Linked to Social Behavior Later in Life

The researchers then did a similar analysis with children who had a family member with autism spectrum disorder, which increases their likelihood of developing social difficulties. Within this group, the pathway also appeared to be interconnected at birth, as the researchers had observed in the Developing Human Connectome Project participants.





As they followed this second group of children over time, the researchers found that children who displayed stronger connectivity in the social perception pathway shortly after birth paid more attention to faces when they were 4 months old. Further, greater attention to faces at 4 months old was associated with fewer social difficulties at 18 months of age.





“This suggests that the cortical brain processes that give rise to social attention are likely at play shortly after birth and lay the foundation for development of social engagement skills,” says Chawarska.





The research team—an interdisciplinary collaboration that included several researchers in the Child Study Center, the Department of Pediatrics, and the Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at YSM, as well as the Department of Statistics and Data Science in Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences—is digging further into this area. They are currently looking at additional measures of attention and following a larger group of children over time.





“This work will help us understand more about the brain processes that drive social attention in typical development and that may be involved in the social vulnerabilities we know are associated with autism,” says Chawarska.





Reference: Chawarska K, Vernetti A, Sun H, et al. Functional connectivity in the social perception pathway at birth is linked with attention to faces at 4 months. Biol Psychiatry Glob Open Sci. 2025:100597. doi: 10.1016/j.bpsgos.2025.100597





