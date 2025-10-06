Brain Network Active at Birth Is Linked to Social Behavior Later in Life

The researchers suspected this pathway—known as the social perception pathway—might be functional very early in development.
“Newborns are already showing preference for faces and gaze,” says Katarzyna Chawarska, PhD, Emily Fraser Beede Professor of Child Psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine (YSM) and co-senior author of the study.
First, the researchers used data from the Developing Human Connectome Project, a study funded by the European Research Council that’s collecting brain imaging, clinical and behavioral data, and genetic information from children up to 10 months old.
Using the project’s magnetic resonance imaging data, the researchers assessed the functional connectivity across the brain areas that make up the social perception pathway, which includes regions dedicated to vision processing and an area called the superior temporal sulcus that specializes in processing faces, speech, and gaze information.
“We found that connectivity within this network was already quite robust within a couple of weeks after birth,” says senior author Dustin Scheinost, PhD, associate director of biomedical imaging technologies at the Yale Biomedical Imaging Institute.
The finding suggests that some of the social preferences seen in babies early on might be reliant on this pathway, Chawarska explains.