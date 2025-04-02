Brain Response to Visual Stimulation Impaired in Migraine Sufferers

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

A new study has found that people who experience migraines or other types of headaches may have impaired ability to regulate brain activity in response to visual stimulation. The findings, published in Restorative Neurology and Neuroscience, suggest a shared neurological mechanism between these conditions that may help explain their pathophysiology.





Daniele Piscitelli, assistant professor of kinesiology at the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, contributed to the study’s design and data analysis in collaboration with colleagues in Brazil. The research was conducted at the Laboratório de Neurociência Aplicada, Universidade Federal de Pernambuco.

Investigating cortical excitability before and after stimulation

The researchers recruited three groups: individuals with migraines, those with other frequent headaches and a control group who had not experienced headaches in the previous month. To evaluate baseline cortical excitability, participants underwent transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) over the motor cortex while researchers recorded hand muscle responses using electromyography (EMG). Visual cortex excitability was assessed by asking participants to indicate when they perceived light sensations, or phosphenes, during TMS over the occipital cortex.





Cortical excitability This refers to the responsiveness of neurons in the brain’s cortex to stimulation. A high level of excitability means neurons require less input to become active, which can lead to overstimulation in response to sensory input. This refers to the responsiveness of neurons in the brain’s cortex to stimulation. A high level of excitability means neurons require less input to become active, which can lead to overstimulation in response to sensory input. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) A non-invasive technique that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. It is commonly used in neuroscience research to assess brain function and in some clinical treatments. A non-invasive technique that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. It is commonly used in neuroscience research to assess brain function and in some clinical treatments. Phosphenes Visual sensations such as flashes of light that occur without light actually entering the eye. These can be elicited through mechanical or electrical stimulation of the retina or brain. Visual sensations such as flashes of light that occur without light actually entering the eye. These can be elicited through mechanical or electrical stimulation of the retina or brain.





Initial measurements showed no significant differences between the groups in either motor or visual cortical excitability.

Patterned visual stimuli elicit divergent responses

Participants then viewed a black-and-white checkerboard pattern that reversed at regular intervals. This type of pattern-reversal visual stimulation is known to activate the visual cortex. After this stimulation, researchers again measured cortical excitability.





Pattern-reversal visual stimulation A method of visual testing where black-and-white patterns switch rapidly to stimulate the visual cortex. It is often used in neurological research to assess visual processing.





This second round of testing revealed significant differences: both migraine and headache groups displayed increased excitability in the visual cortex compared to the control group. In contrast, no differences were observed in the motor cortex responses.





The results indicate that while healthy participants were able to modulate their visual cortical excitability following the stimulus, those with migraines or other headaches experienced heightened excitability instead.

Implications for shared neurological mechanisms

These findings support the idea that migraine and non-migraine headaches may share a similar neurological basis. The heightened excitability observed in the visual cortex of both groups suggests a common disruption in how their brains process visual input.

“How the brain organizes information is the key to pathophysiology and is probably the key to treat the patients.”



Dr. Daniele Piscitelli.

The researchers note that medications currently used to manage visual cortex excitability in epilepsy could potentially be investigated for treating headache-related disorders. Future research will explore whether individuals with seizures demonstrate similar patterns of cortical excitability.





Reference: Shirahige L, Nogueira F, Melo L, et al. Effects of pattern-reversal visual stimulation on brain activity in migraineurs and general population. Restor Neurol Neurosci. 2025:09226028241292033. doi: 10.1177/09226028241292033



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.