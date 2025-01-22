Brain Waves Reveal How We Perceive Hot and Cold

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Thermal sensitivity, or the ability to sense hot and cold, is subjective and varies between individuals. While it is known that the brain’s cortex plays a role in thermal perception, the specific mechanisms for distinguishing temperature remain unclear. Researchers at Waseda University in Japan have used electroencephalography (EEG) to explore how the brain responds to thermal stimuli.





The findings provide new insights into the neural activity patterns underlying thermal sensations, which could contribute to more objective methods for assessing thermal comfort.





E lectroencephalography (EEG) EEG is a technique for measuring electrical activity in the brain using sensors placed on the scalp. It is commonly used to study brain function and diagnose neurological conditions. Thermal comfort Thermal comfort refers to an individual's perception of temperature as being comfortable or acceptable. It is influenced by factors such as air temperature, humidity and individual sensitivity.

Mapping the brain's response to temperature

The study involved 20 participants, who were exposed to hot (40 °C) and cold (24 °C) temperatures on their right index and middle fingers in a series of 15-second pulses, interspersed with 10 seconds at 32 °C. A wearable EEG device recorded brain activity during the experiment.

Analysis of the data revealed that thermal sensations activated ten distinct regions in the cortex. Interestingly, both hot and cold stimuli triggered activity in the same areas, though the specific activity patterns differed between the two sensations.

“Differences in these activity patterns will allow temperature differences to be distinguished, leading to different behaviors.”

Professor Kei Nagashima.

Role of the right hemisphere in thermal sensation

The researchers observed that brain activity related to thermal perception was predominantly concentrated in the right hemisphere. This suggests that the right hemisphere has a more prominent role in processing temperature sensations.

Implications for thermal comfort evaluation

The results offer a foundation for developing objective methods to evaluate thermal comfort, which is currently assessed based on subjective self-reporting. Improved understanding of how the brain processes temperature could inform standards for creating optimal indoor environments, potentially reducing health risks associated with poorly regulated thermal conditions.

“Thermal comfort is used as a standard for creating an optimal indoor environment (air conditioning) by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers, but it is still based on subjective reporting. We thought that it was essential to evaluate it objectively and scientifically.”

Professor Kei Nagashima.

Reference: Watanabe H, Shibuya S, Masuda Y, Sugi T, Saito K, Nagashima K. Spatial and temporal patterns of brain neural activity mediating human thermal sensations. Neurosci. 2025;564:260-270. doi: 10.1016/j.neuroscience.2024.11.045



