Bullying Alters Brain Activity Linked to Emotion and Stress

Bullying activates a wide range of emotion and stress systems in the brain in both adolescents and adults, shows a new study.

A new study conducted at the Turku PET Centre and the University of Turku in Finland shows that being bullied causes serious alarm and stress reactions in the central nervous system. The researchers studied both adults and adolescents aged 11–14.





In the study, participants were imaged with functional MRI while they watched videos filmed at school depicting bullying situations and positive social interactions.





The videos were filmed from the viewer's perspective. When participants saw bullying that was directed at them as a viewer, large areas of the brain related to emotional and stress regulation were activated as well as parts of the cerebral cortex related to sensory perception and bodily sensations.





“The brain responses of both adolescents and adults to bullying were remarkably similar, although in adolescents the responses were stronger and more profound in regions cortical regions processing bodily sensations. This suggests that being bullied is a strong bodily threat for adolescents,” says Professor Lauri Nummenmaa of the Turku PET Centre.