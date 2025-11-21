Calming the Nervous System Significantly Reduces PTSD and Chronic Pain Symptoms

Read time: 1 minute

New research from Murdoch University has found a technique for calming your nervous system using a heart rate monitor, can significantly reduce symptoms of both PTSD and chronic pain.



A new study led by researchers from Murdoch University’s School of Psychology, Personalised Medicine Centre, and Centre for Healthy Ageing, Health Futures Institute has found that Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Biofeedback can significantly reduce symptoms of both PTSD and chronic pain — two conditions that frequently co-occur and are notoriously difficult to treat together.





Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, the clinical trial involved 73 Australian adults diagnosed with both PTSD and chronic pain. Participants who completed a six-week HRV biofeedback program showed a 24% reduction in PTSD symptoms and nearly 25% improvement in pain-related interference, compared to no clinical improvements in the waitlist control group.





HRV Biofeedback helps people calm their nervous system by showing their heart rate in real time through an app connected to a chest sensor.





Lead author and PhD student, Thea Chadwick, from Murdoch’s School of Psychology, said the findings highlight the importance of targeting the body’s autonomic regulation to improve emotional and physical health.





“Heart Rate Variability Biofeedback teaches individuals to synchronise their breathing with their cardiovascular rhythms, strengthening the connection between the brain and body,” she explained.





“By restoring autonomic flexibility, we observed improvements not only in trauma symptoms but also in how pain affected daily functioning.”





Ms Chadwick said the research underscored biofeedback as a low-cost, accessible intervention that could complement existing trauma and pain therapies — especially for individuals who struggle with intensive psychological treatments.





“This is the first controlled trial to show that improving physiological self-regulation can concurrently reduce PTSD and chronic pain symptoms,” she said.