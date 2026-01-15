Calorie Restriction Slows Brain Aging in Primates

Read time: 2 minutes

Consuming 30% fewer calories over a prolonged period of time slows down aging in the brains of non-human primates, a new study reports.





As cells in the brain age, they exhibit metabolic dysfunction and increased oxidative damage, which compromises their function.





“Calorie restriction (CR) is a well-established intervention that can slow biological aging and may reduce age-related metabolic alterations in shorter-lived experimental models,” said Dr. Ana Vitantonio, a recent PhD graduate at the Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine and the corresponding author of the new study.





“Given our access to brain tissue from animals that had undergone decades of either a 30% CR or a control diet, we aimed to determine whether long-term CR produced detectable cellular or molecular changes in the brain,” she told Technology Networks.





The team analyzed postmortem samples from the brains of rhesus monkeys that had followed a lifelong 30% reduction in calorie intake and those that had followed a normal diet.





“Using single-nuclei RNA sequencing, we were able to assess how multiple brain cell types respond to long-term calorie restriction,” said Vitantonio. “Different cell types showed distinct alterations in gene expression following more than 20 years of CR.”

The impact of caloric restriction on oligodendrocytes

The team initially focused on oligodendrocytes, the myelin-producing cells of the brain. “With age, these cells lose their myelination capacity and accumulate oxidative damage, impairing their function,” explained Vitantonio.



During aging, myelin can split, balloon, or form redundant sheaths, which disrupt normal neural signaling and can contribute to the age-related loss of white matter volume.





In the calorie-restricted subjects, oligodendrocytes showed enriched metabolic pathways and expressed higher levels of myelin-related genes, suggesting that caloric restriction may preserve the myelination capacity of aged oligodendrocytes.





The researchers also identified a subpopulation of oligodendrocytes that had higher levels of the NLGN1 gene, which encodes for an adhesion protein that tethers oligodendrocytes to their myelination targets.





“The CR oligodendrocytes expressed higher NLGN1 levels and were also found to be in closer proximity to axons, suggesting improved connectivity within the brain in response to CR,” noted Vitantonio.

Caloric restriction also alters microglia

Microglia are the resident immune cells in the brain. As well as responding to pathogens and injury, microglia in the white matter also clear myelin debris to support remyelination. During aging or in conditions like Alzheimer’s, microglia can become chronically activated and propagate inflammation.





In the new research, Vitantonio and colleagues found that “microglia from control subjects were enriched for immune signalling pathways compared to CR microglia, indicating that long-term CR mitigates age-related inflammatory responses.”





They also found a population of myelin-laden microglia that had enriched inflammatory signaling, which were less abundant in CR subjects.





“Together, these findings suggest that long-term calorie restriction protects both oligodendrocytes and microglia from age-related changes, in distinct ways,” said Vitantonio.

Translating the findings

As the study did not directly measure cognitive function, direct conclusions regarding the impact of caloric restriction on cognitive health cannot be made.

However, “previous work from our lab shows that age-related alterations to glia (microglia, oligodendrocytes, astrocytes) are strongly correlated with cognitive decline,” said Vitantonio.





As the new data indicate that long-term caloric restriction supports oligodendrocyte and microglial cellular integrity, CR could also potentially protect neural signaling and cognitive performance.





In addition, as chronic inflammation and reactive microglia contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology, the new findings suggest that dampening age-related microglial inflammation through caloric restriction may hold promise for slowing neurodegenerative disease progression.





“Future studies will employ mechanistic approaches and in vitro models to elucidate the specific cellular and molecular pathways underlying our post-mortem brain observations,” Vitantonio said. “Additionally, we will examine other brain regions, including cortical gray matter areas, to determine how distinct regions of the brain respond to the intervention.”

Reference: Vitantonio AT, Dimovasili C, Liu Y, et al. Calorie restriction attenuates transcriptional aging signatures in white matter oligodendrocytes and immune cells of the monkey brain. Aging Cell. 2026;25(1):e70298. doi: 10.1111/acel.70298





About the interviewee: Dr. Ana Vitantonio is a a recent PhD graduate in the Laboratory of Cognitive Neurobiology at Boston University School of Medicine. She earned her PhD in Biomolecular Pharmacology and received a Bachelor’s degree in Neuroscience from the University of Pittsburgh. Her research focuses on the role of neuroinflammation in molecular damage associated with brain aging, as well as how diet influences age-related neuroinflammation.





In addition, she serves as a faculty member in the Department of Biology at the University of Massachusetts Boston, where she teaches undergraduate biology courses.