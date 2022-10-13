We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Can a Mediterranean Diet Really Reduce Your Risk of Dementia?

News  
Published: October 13, 2022
 
| Original story from American Academy of Neurology
A bowl filled with salad and a fork, surrounded by peppers, avocado, tomato, onions and lime.
Credit: Nadine Primeau/ Unsplash

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Can a Mediterranean Diet Really Reduce Your Risk of Dementia?"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?
Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

A number of studies have suggested that eating a healthy diet may reduce a person’s risk of dementia, but a new study has found that two diets including the Mediterranean diet are not linked to a reduced risk of dementia. The study is published in the October 12, 2022 online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.


The Mediterranean diet includes a high intake of vegetables, legumes, fruits, fish and healthy fats such as olive oil, and a low intake of dairy products, meats and saturated fatty acids.


“Previous studies on the effects of diet on dementia risk have had mixed results,” said study author Isabelle Glans, MD, of Lund University in Sweden. “While our study does not rule out a possible association between diet and dementia, we did not find a link in our study, which had a long follow-up period, included younger participants than some other studies and did not require people to remember what foods they had eaten regularly years before.”


For the study, researchers identified 28,000 people from Sweden. Participants had an average age of 58 and did not have dementia at the start of the study. They were followed over a 20-year period. During the study, participants filled out a seven-day food diary, a detailed food frequency questionnaire and completed an interview. By the end of the study, 1,943 people, or 6.9%, were diagnosed with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.


Researchers examined how closely participants’ diets aligned with conventional dietary recommendations and the Mediterranean diet.


After adjusting for age, gender, and education, researchers did not find a link between following either a conventional diet or the Mediterranean diet and a reduced risk of dementia.


Glans noted that further research is needed to confirm the findings.


Nils Peters, MD, of the University of Basel in Switzerland, who wrote an editorial accompanying the study, said, “Diet on its own may not have a strong enough effect on memory and thinking, but is likely one factor among others that influence the course of cognitive function. Dietary strategies will still potentially be needed along with other measures to control risk factors.”


A limitation of the study was the risk of participants misreporting their own dietary and lifestyle habits.


Reference: Glans I, Sonestedt E, Nägga K, et al. Association between dietary habits in midlife with dementia incidence over a 20-year period. Neurology. 2022. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000201336


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.



Advertisement
Chosen for You
Application Note

Fast and Robust Analysis of 203 Pesticides in Spinach
Application Note

Five Keys To Unlock Successful Pesticide Analysis by GC/MS/MS
Four tabs of LSD, with a heart logo, are pictured on foil.
Article

LSD for Anxiety: A Deep Dive Into a New Clinical Trial
Advertisement
Advertisement