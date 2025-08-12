Cats With Dementia Show Alzheimer’s-Like Brain Changes

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A study has found that cats with dementia develop brain changes similar to those seen in people with Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting they could provide a useful model for studying the human condition.

Protein build-up in feline brains

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh examined the brains of 25 cats of various ages after death, including some with signs of dementia. Using high-resolution microscopy, they detected accumulations of amyloid-beta – a toxic protein associated with Alzheimer’s – in the synapses, the junctions that transmit signals between nerve cells.





Synapses are critical for healthy brain function, and their loss in humans is strongly linked to declines in memory and thinking abilities. The study also found that two types of brain support cells, astrocytes and microglia, were engulfing the affected synapses. This process, known as synaptic pruning, is important during brain development but can contribute to nerve cell connection loss in dementia.

Behavioural similarities between cats and humans

Older cats with dementia often show behavioural changes such as increased vocalisation, confusion and disrupted sleep. These symptoms closely mirror those seen in humans with Alzheimer’s disease. The similarity strengthens the case for using cats as a natural model for the disease, in contrast to rodents, which do not develop dementia naturally.

Implications for research and treatment

By understanding how amyloid-beta affects synapses in cats, scientists hope to gain further insight into how it contributes to age-related brain dysfunction in people. The authors suggest that feline dementia could help guide the development of new treatments for both human and veterinary medicine.





