Changes in the Brain's Connectome Can Be Inherited

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Changes in the Brain's Connectome Can Be Inherited"

The human brain's complex infrastructure, also known as the functional connectome, constantly rearranges itself to make connections across distant brain regions. Illinois researchers found that certain time-based characteristics of the connectome, like how often its configuration changes, can be inherited from one generation to the next.





“Our study demonstrates that spontaneous, moment-to-moment changes in cross-region connectivity can be inherited. This may contribute to differences in cognitive abilities between individuals,” said Sepideh Sadaghiani, the study's principal investigator and the leader of the CONNECT Lab at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.





In the past, researchers have used functional MRI data to identify inherited properties of the time-averaged, or static, connectome. But static analyses of dynamic brain processes can only ever tell part of the story.





“The brain is not static. The spatial patterns of synchronization of activity across the brain — or functional connectome states — are always changing,” said Suhnyoung Jun, a psychology graduate student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the study's lead author.





Changes to the functional connectome occur continuously, even when the brain is task-free, or unprompted by external stimuli, the researchers said.





"We’re learning that there is a temporal pattern of transitions between states, or the length of stay in each state, and that such patterns found in the task-free brain are under genetic influence," Jun said.





The study, which was published in NeuroImage, leveraged existing data from the Human Connectome Project, a multi-institutional collaboration that aims to map all the functional neuron connections in the brain. This project collected functional MRI data and measurements of cognitive function for over one thousand participants.





“The dataset includes sibling pairs and twins, which allows us to test how the time-based characteristics of the functional connectome can be inherited,” Jun said. “Simply put, we can test whether more genetically similar pairs of individuals, like identical twins, have more similar patterns compared with less genetically similar pairs of individuals, like fraternal twins or non-twin siblings.”





Jun and colleagues found that the temporal, or time-based, characteristics of the connectome states have behavioral significance. In other words, genetic effects impact the dynamic trajectory of connectome state transitions, and such temporal characteristics may play a role in the link between the genotype and cognitive abilities.





“These findings also support a broader, ongoing shift in how neuroscientists view the brain," said Sadaghiani, a Helen Corley Petit Scholar in the UIUC College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. "Instead of primarily being a reflexive organ, most brain activity is believed to be intrinsic, shaping how we perceive and react to external events rather than simply reflecting them."





In the future, the researchers hope to study how specific genes and polymorphisms are involved with reconfigurations in the brain's connectome and make up features that can be inherited.





“For now, we know that transitions in the dynamic brain are related to genetic material,” Jun said. “This opens up a lot of questions we now want to answer related to which genes are responsible for this heritability.”





Reference: Jun S, Alderson TH, Altmann A, Sadaghiani S. Dynamic trajectories of connectome state transitions are heritable. NeuroImage. 2022;256:119274. doi: 10.1016/j.neuroimage.2022.119274



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.