Childhood Trauma Linked to Worse Mental and Physical Health Later in Life

The study also found strong links between childhood trauma and chronic conditions such as asthma, arthritis, cancer and kidney disease.



“Trauma isn’t just a childhood issue, it can be a lifelong health issue,” said Dr Grummitt. “People generally understand childhood trauma can lead to mental health problems but are less aware of the associations with physical health conditions.”



Unresolved childhood trauma is estimated to cost taxpayers $9.1 billion each year. The researchers said the findings show trauma-informed care must go beyond mental health and substance use services and extend across the entire health system, including hospitals and primary care.



“Trauma-informed care must be embedded in the systems shaping children’s lives,” said Dr Grummitt.



“Two in five children will have experienced a traumatic event by the time they finish school,” she said. “These students are more likely to face suspension or expulsion due to behaviours that result from their trauma. Teachers are on the frontline. They need the tools to recognise when a child’s behaviour signals trauma.



“Children often act out because they’re struggling. Punishing them doesn’t solve the problem; it reinforces feelings of shame and isolation and risks retraumatising them. Responding with care and support can change a child’s life.”

Call for trauma-informed care and early intervention

Experts are calling for national action from policymakers and service providers to:

Recognise childhood trauma as a root driver of mental and physical health problems, and an urgent public health priority.

Provide resources and training to schools and early childhood education settings to identify and manage trauma symptoms in young people.

Implement trauma-informed care across Australia’s healthcare, education, justice and child protection systems.

“We need to invest more in early intervention and prevention of health conditions linked to childhood trauma, and boost treatment and support for those living with these conditions,” said Dr Grummitt.

Expanding the national picture of trauma exposure



This study builds on the recent Australian Child Maltreatment Study, which provided the first national estimate of abuse and neglect. By including a broader range of traumatic experiences also linked to poor mental and physical health outcomes, the researchers have expanded the national picture of trauma exposure.





