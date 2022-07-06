Diamond Sensor Could Allow Portable Brain Imaging

Scientists have taken a promising step towards a new generation of accurate, affordable and portable devices to detect concussion, epilepsy and dementia.





The international research team developed a laser-based diamond sensor that can measure magnetic fields up to 10 times more precisely than standard techniques. Their results are published in Science Advances.





Their innovation could help improve on existing magnetic-field sensing techniques for mapping brain activity to identify disorders. With sufficient funding and collaboration with industry, the team say they could develop a proof-of-concept device using their new sensor within 5 years.





Concussion in sport has been in the spotlight recently with prominent athletes sharing their stories about the significant ramifications of head injuries sustained during their careers. Meanwhile, about 250,000 Australians live with epilepsy, while nearly 500,000 Australians have some form of dementia.





The research is also relevant to a range of sectors beyond healthcare including mining, where it could lead to improved mineral exploration applications.





The study was led by Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics (IAF) in Germany – one of the leading organisations for applied research in Europe – working with RMIT experts in diamond sensing technology Professor Andrew Greentree, Professor Brant Gibson and Dr Marco Capelli.