Differences in Autism's Genetic Roots Lead to Similar Behaviors

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 1 minute

New research from the University of Minnesota Medical School suggests that different genetic forms of autism may lead to similar patterns in brain activity and behavior. The findings were recently published in Nature Neuroscience.





Using brain-recording technology, the research team observed neurons across the entire brain to explore whether different genetic forms of autism share patterns and establish commonalities in neural responses. They found that, despite genetic differences, various forms may show a similar unique pattern of brain activity — also known as a brain signature.





“We hope this research will serve as a stepping stone linking genetic differences and behavioral atypicalities,” said Jean-Paul Noel, PhD, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School.





The study found that preclinical models with autism-linked genetic mutations struggled to adjust their expectations —or their predicted state of the world in the immediate future — based on new information when making decisions. Unlike typical models that could update their expectations more flexibly, they relied more heavily on the front part of the brain and less on sensory areas. As a result, their brains focused more on long-term expectation differences, but their sensory systems had trouble distinguishing between predictable and unpredictable sensory stimuli.





The particular circuit this research uncovered appears to drive behavioral anomalies in all three preclinical models of autism tested. This feedback projection from frontal areas to visual cortex will be studied in more detail in subsequent projects.





Reference: Noel JP, Balzani E, Acerbi L, Benson J, Cristina Savin, Angelaki DE. A common computational and neural anomaly across mouse models of autism. Nat Neurosci. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41593-025-01965-8





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.