Dopamine's Role in Learning New Motor Skills Revealed

From writing and typing to playing a musical instrument or mastering a sport, learning movement-based tasks is one of the brain’s most complex challenges. This collaborative new study reveals how the brain reorganizes its neural networks during such skill learning and uncovers the vital role of dopamine in this process of motor learning.





The research, published in Nature Communications, was led by Dr. Hadas Benisty, Prof. Jackie Schiller, and M.D./Ph.D. student Amir Ghanayim, with contributions from Prof. Ronen Talmon and student Avigail Cohen-Rimon from the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

How Does the Brain Learn Movement?

The ability to acquire new motor skills is fundamental for adapting to our environment. This learning takes place in the primary motor cortex – a region of the brain responsible for planning and executing voluntary movements. From this cortical “command center,” signals are sent via the spinal cord to activate muscles and coordinate movement. Neural activity in this region is known to change as we learn new skills. However, the mechanisms that drive these changes remain unclear.

Key Findings of the Study

The researchers used advanced calcium imaging in behaving mice and chemogenetic inhibition techniques – engineered receptors and specific drugs to temporarily switch off targeted brain cells, allowing researchers to study their function. They mapped dynamic changes in neural networks with cellular resolution within the motor cortex during the acquisition of a motor skill, and discovered that during learning, neural networks transition from a “beginner” to an “expert” structure.





Crucially, this process depends on the local release of dopamine in the motor cortex. Under normal conditions, dopamine molecules are delivered to this region by neurons originating in the ventral tegmental area (VTA) – a central dopamine hub in the brain. The researchers hypothesized that this dopamine release triggers plasticity mechanisms, leading to changes in functional connectivity between neurons in the motor cortex. This process enables motor learning by storing new skills for future use. In essence, this is a form of reinforcement learning, where successful movement outcomes reinforce the brain’s internal wiring.

What Happens When Dopamine is Blocked?

To test the necessity of this mechanism, the researchers examined both the activity and functional connectivity of the neural network and the learning process when dopamine release in the primary motor area was blocked. The results were clear: When dopamine was blocked, learning stopped completely – mice were unable to improve their performance in a forelimb-reaching task. The motor cortex neural network remained static. However, as soon as dopamine release was restored, learning resumed, along with reorganization of the neural network.

Why It Matters

The study provides compelling evidence that local dopamine release serves as a crucial signal for neural plasticity in the motor cortex, enabling the necessary adaptations for producing precise and efficient motor commands. A particularly interesting discovery was that blocking dopamine did not affect previously learned motor skills. In other words, the researchers proved that dopamine is essential for learning new movements but is not required for performing already learned ones.

Broader Implications

This study represents another step toward understanding brain plasticity and learning mechanisms at the cellular and network levels. It highlights the brain’s ability to reorganize itself, allowing us to refine our motor skills throughout life. These insights may also have important implications for treating neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, where dopamine production is impaired, and motor learning is compromised.





Reference: Ghanayim A, Benisty H, Cohen Rimon A, et al. VTA projections to M1 are essential for reorganization of layer 2-3 network dynamics underlying motor learning. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):200. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-55317-4





