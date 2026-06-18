Early-Acting Receptor Found To Trigger Neuron Development

Cells have surface receptors that couple to proteins and other molecules to initiate or inhibit certain behaviors. Typically, the number of these receptors increases as the cell matures, but researchers have now identified that one receptor influences cell behavior much earlier than previously thought and appears to help trigger the cell differentiation process to form neurons.





The Hiroshima University-based team published their work, which they said has implications for better understanding neuronal development and brain plasticity - and how those processes become dysregulated - on March 20 in iScience. They specifically found that G protein-coupled receptor 3 (GPR3) represents a unique molecule in this receptor family, as it behaves like an immediate-early gene that rapidly responds and induces downstream signaling. Other G protein-coupled receptors behave like delayed-response genes that aren’t expressed into much later in the cell maturation process.





“Understanding early transcriptional responses - how genes are expressed in response to upstream signals - is critical because these programs determine neuronal development, synaptic formation and plasticity, and their dysregulation is associated with neurological disorders such as autism and cognitive dysfunction,” said corresponding author Shigeru Tanaka, associate professor of molecular and pharmacological neuroscience in the Graduate School of Biomedical and Health Sciences at Hiroshima University.





Like a baseball player raising a gloved hand to catch a baseball, cell surface receptors extend out, waiting to receive specific molecules. When the baseball hits the mitt, it can trigger a series of reactions, depending on where the baseball originated. It can immediately end the play, or the catcher can use it to tap out an opponent, or throw it to a teammate who might be closer to the player who hit it in the first place. Just like the game can end or continue depending on how and where the ball moves, so can cell differentiation and behavior. However, many rules of play for cells in development still remain unclear, according to Tanaka. Making the situation even more complex is that GPR3 - the mitt - can exert its function even without a baseball, or a molecule to trigger a specific action.





To better understand how GPR3 works in the process, Tanaka and the research team analyzed rodent PC12 cells, a widely used and well-established scientific model for studying how cells differentiate into neurons. This neuronal differentiation process involves stimulating the cells with nerve growth factor, a signal that tells the cells to become neurons. Over 48 hours, the cells develop neurites, which are immature branches that may eventually form neuron networks if properly supported. The team then inspected the neuronal protein markers on the cells and found that GPR3 activated within 30 minutes of stimulation.