Early Life Can Rewrite ADHD Risk, Even in High-Risk Families

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) risk does not look the same in every child, even within the same family.





In a long-term study conducted in Israel, researchers showed that infants who were highly active at one month old were especially responsive to their early home environment, with lasting effects on executive function by age seven.

Early sensitivity matters in ADHD risk

Siblings can share a family history of ADHD and still follow very different developmental paths. Persistent attention and impulse problems may be demonstrated by one sibling and not the other. This variability suggests that genes alone are not the full story. Early environments matter, but perhaps not in the same way for every child.





For many years, ADHD research has focused on risk. Children with genetic or family risk were thought to be impacted by negative environments. However, newer frameworks suggest that some children are more sensitive to their surroundings overall. These children tend to do worse in less supportive settings, but better than their peers when conditions are positive. This idea has been described as differential susceptibility or vantage sensitivity.





Executive functions, including attention control, working memory, and impulse regulation, are closely linked to ADHD. Problems with executive function often appear before a formal ADHD diagnosis and may shape later symptoms. Earlier work from the research group found that home environments rich in cognitive and emotional input do not directly change ADHD symptoms; instead, they appear to shape executive function.





Despite this understanding, most studies identify sensitivity later in childhood, when years of experience have already played out. Few have asked whether signs of sensitivity can be detected close to birth. Sensitivity is also often treated as a single trait, rather than something shaped by both the child and their parents.





The new study aimed to address both issues by testing whether temperament at one month of age alters how the early home environment relates to later executive function, and whether this effect is stronger when parents show ADHD symptoms.

Early temperament and environment shape ADHD risk

The study followed 95 boys from birth to 7 years old as part of a long-running ADHD research program in Israel. The study included many families with parental ADHD symptoms, increasing the level of ADHD risk in the sample.





At one month of age, mothers completed a standard questionnaire on infant temperament. The researchers focused on three broad traits:

Surgency: Reflects high activity levels and positive reactivity.

Negative affectivity: Captures distress and fearfulness.

Regulatory capacities: Relates to early self-soothing and attention.





The home environment was assessed at 4.5 years using an in-home observation that measures learning materials, stimulation, and emotional support. Executive function was measured at age seven using a mix of computer tasks and parent reports, combined into a single score. Both parents also completed validated ADHD questionnaires.





The analysis tested whether temperament changed the link between the home environment and later executive function. The models accounted for IQ, parental education, and age at testing.





The team found that only neonatal surgency mattered.





For infants who were highly active at one month, a more enriched home environment strongly predicted better executive function at age seven. For infants with low or average surgency, the home environment had little effect.





Parental ADHD symptoms strengthened this pattern. Children with both high surgency and parents with more ADHD symptoms were the most responsive, doing better in supportive homes and worse in less enriched ones.





Other early temperament traits, including fearfulness and early self-regulation, did not alter how the home environment related to later outcomes.





The effects fit a sensitivity pattern rather than a simple risk. However, there was no direct effect on ADHD symptoms themselves; the influence ran through executive function.

What early sensitivity means for understanding ADHD outcomes

The study supports a move away from simple labels such as “at risk” or “resilient”. Traits often linked to ADHD, such as high early activity, may reflect openness to environmental input rather than early disorder. Infants with high early activity did not consistently fare better or worse; instead, they were more responsive to their surroundings in both positive and negative directions.

“Our findings suggest that biological markers of sensitivity to the environment can be detected as early as the neonatal period,” said the authors of the study.





If sensitivity can be spotted very early, it may become possible to focus support where it has the greatest impact. Children who are highly responsive may benefit most from enriched, predictable, and stimulating home settings. This is especially relevant for families where parents also have ADHD, and where creating such environments can be more challenging.





“There aren’t just ‘sensitive’ and ‘non-sensitive’ children. Sensitivity exists on a continuum, shaped by the interaction between child temperament and parental characteristics,” said corresponding author Dr. Andrea Berger, a professor at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU).





“Understanding this can help tailor early environments to better support children who need it most,” added co-author Dr. Judith Auerbach, a professor at BGU.





However, the sample was small and included only boys, limiting generalization. Temperament was reported by parents, which may introduce bias, and ADHD outcomes were indirect and exploratory, not diagnostic. Claims about early identification should therefore be framed as probabilistic, not predictive.





Future work will need larger, mixed-sex, and culturally diverse samples. Combining temperament with biological measures such as genetics or physiology could sharpen sensitivity profiles. Intervention studies are needed to test whether changing early environments truly alters developmental paths in children who appear most sensitive.

Reference: Einziger T, Auerbach JG, Berger A. Neonatal surgency moderates the association between the home environment and executive functions in children with a family history of ADHD. Infant Child Dev. 2025;34(6):e70072. doi: 10.1002/icd.70072

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Material has been edited for length and content.