Early Schizophrenia Leaves a Fingerprint on Brain Structure

What happens in the brain during the earliest stages of schizophrenia?





A research group at the University of Seville set out to answer this question using a new MRI-based method that compares the similarity between different brain areas.





Their results indicate clear disruptions in structural similarity that align with symptom severity and cognitive performance.

Brain structure differs in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia affects over 1 in 300 people worldwide and often appears in late adolescence or early adulthood. Many studies have shown that people with schizophrenia have differences in the structure of the brain, especially in regions involved in memory, emotion and self-awareness, such as the temporal lobe, the cingulate cortex and the insula. However, scientists do not fully understand how these changes connect to symptoms, thinking problems and the biology of the illness.





“Understanding how structural alterations in psychiatric conditions relate to the underlying neurobiological substrates has been particularly challenging due to limited human data,” said the authors of the latest study.





The group focused on a relatively new method for analyzing brain scans, known as a structural similarity network. Instead of mapping connections through white matter, the method compares the shape and size of different brain areas to see how alike they are. Earlier research suggested that this approach may relate to cognitive performance and biological features, but it had not been applied in detail to people at the start of schizophrenia spectrum disorders.

Early brain scans in schizophrenia

The team analyzed structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans from 352 people experiencing their first episode of schizophrenia spectrum disorders and 195 healthy volunteers; most patients had never taken antipsychotic medication, which helped limit medication effects on brain structure. The study used a method called MIND, which builds a “similarity map” showing how closely different brain regions resemble one another in shape and structure. The researchers then tested how these patterns related to symptoms, thinking problems, early points of change in the illness and known features of brain biology.





People with schizophrenia showed lower similarity across wide areas of the brain, with the most consistent changes in the temporal, cingulate and insular regions.





A few visual regions showed higher similarity; however, these patterns varied with clinical status. Patients with a “poor” clinical profile exhibited the largest reductions in similarity, while those with a “good” profile showed patterns that were close to those of healthy participants.





To identify early structural changes, the team compared each person’s brain volume against age-adjusted reference data from a population of over 120,000 people. They then examined how these similarity changes related to brain development.





The strongest reductions appeared in regions that mature later in life and are important for complex thinking. In contrast, simple volume changes showed up in areas that mature earlier.





The team also compared the MRI findings with maps of brain biology built from healthy samples. Areas with reduced similarity had high levels of certain cell types, particularly astrocytes, and were rich in receptors and transporters involved in dopamine and serotonin signaling. These regions also showed signs linked to lower metabolism and weaker microstructure. Measures related to cognitive performance matched areas shaped by systems involved in memory and attention.

Future schizophrenia research and care

The findings support the idea that schizophrenia involves disrupted communication between brain regions, especially those that mature later in life. Early structural changes may begin in a small set of regions and then affect others that are closely related. By tying these patterns to known biological features, the work moves imaging findings closer to the underlying mechanisms of the illness.

“These findings contribute to a better understanding of the disease process, highlighting the role of brain structure, maturational events, and neurobiology in shaping clinical status during the early stages of the disease,” said the authors.





However, there are limits worth noting. The biological maps used for comparison came from healthy volunteers, not from the patients themselves. The study was cross-sectional, so it cannot show how changes develop over time and the analysis focused only on the cortex, missing deeper brain structures known to be affected in schizophrenia.





Future work should follow patients over time, including after treatment begins, and combine structural scans with molecular imaging that directly measures neurotransmitters. Extending this network analysis to subcortical regions would also offer a fuller picture.





In the longer term, if these structural similarity measures prove reliable, they may help build MRI-based tools that support more personalized care.

Reference: García-San-Martín N, Bethlehem RA, Segura P, et al. Reduced brain structural similarity is associated with maturation, neurobiological features, and clinical status in schizophrenia. Nat Commun. 2025;16(1):8745. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-63792-6

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of Seville. Material has been edited for length and content.