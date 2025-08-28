Engineered Brain Receptors Break the Cycle of Cocaine Addiction

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 2 minutes

The American Society of Addiction Medicine defines addiction as “a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment and an individual’s life experiences.” It involves the compulsive seeking and taking of a substance or performing an activity despite harmful consequences.





While addiction can manifest in many ways, it is most commonly linked to drugs and alcohol. In the UK, 310,863 adults were in contact with treatment services for drug and alcohol use between April 2023 and March 2024 – a 7% rise from the previous year.





Current addiction treatments face major challenges. Many operate in an “open-loop” manner, acting continuously rather than in sync with the pulsed reinforcement of drug use, which reduces effectiveness and increases side effects. Others disrupt dopamine pathways too broadly, impairing learning, movement and attention, or they suppress both drug-related and natural rewards, diminishing quality of life and recovery motivation.





Researchers at the University of California, San Diego and the National Institute on Drug Abuse have developed a new biochemical approach to combat addiction, which shows promising results in reducing drug-seeking behavior. The study was published in Nature.

Targeting the feedback loop of addiction

The rewarding properties of addictive drugs are influenced by how quickly and intensely they act in the brain, which depends on their dose, route of administration and frequency of use.





Traditional research tools, such as pharmacology and chemogenetics, use open-loop interventions that are not tightly coupled to the drug’s concentration in the brain. This means they cannot directly mirror the fluctuating dynamics of drug exposure. The new study set out to address this limitation.





By designing closed-loop systems – engineered receptors that respond only in the presence of addictive substances – they aimed to disrupt the cycle of reinforcement without altering natural reward processes.

Engineering cocaine-responsive ion channels

The team developed custom-engineered ion channels in the brain that are activated only by cocaine. When cocaine was present, these receptors altered neural activity in a way that diminished the drug’s rewarding effects. This effectively broke the positive feedback loop that drives addiction while leaving natural rewards, such as food or exercise, intact.





Using a rat model, the researchers introduced the engineered receptors into the lateral habenula, a brain region central to regulating reward and motivation. Rats with these receptors displayed significantly reduced cocaine-seeking behavior.

Crucially, the treatment did not interfere with normal reward-driven behaviors when cocaine was absent.

Towards targeted gene therapies for addiction

These findings highlight the potential of precision-engineered receptors as a therapeutic strategy. By creating an artificial balance in the brain’s reward circuitry, the approach could lead to the development of gene therapies for cocaine addiction that avoid the major drawback of current treatments – blunting the enjoyment of natural rewards.





The researchers suggest that the same principle could be applied to other addictive substances, given the shared neurobiology underlying addiction. However, further work will be required to refine the method, assess long-term safety and efficacy and determine whether it can be successfully translated into human therapies.

Reference: Gomez JL, Magnus CJ, Bonaventura J, et al. Cocaine chemogenetics blunts drug-seeking by synthetic physiology. Nature. 2025:1-8. doi: 10.1038/s41586-025-09427-8





This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of California, San Diego. Material has been edited for length and content.