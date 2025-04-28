Even Brief Physical Activity Enhances Brain Health

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Older adults who engage in even small amounts of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) may experience significant improvements in brain health, according to new research from the University of South Australia and the AdventHealth Research Institute.





Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA)

MVPA refers to physical activities that significantly elevate heart rate and breathing.





The study analyzed data from 585 adults aged 65–80 years participating in the US-based IGNITE trial. Researchers examined how daily behaviors, including sleep, sedentary time, light physical activity and MVPA, influenced cognitive performance.

Physical activity associated with cognitive improvements

The researchers found that engaging in MVPA, defined as activities that increase heart rate and breathing, was linked to enhanced cognitive functions, specifically processing speed, executive function and working memory. Individuals who incorporated even a few minutes of higher intensity physical activity into their routines showed measurable cognitive gains compared to those who remained inactive.





Executive function Executive function encompasses a set of mental skills, including the ability to plan, focus attention, remember instructions and juggle multiple tasks. Strong executive function is critical for goal-directed behavior and problem-solving. Executive function encompasses a set of mental skills, including the ability to plan, focus attention, remember instructions and juggle multiple tasks. Strong executive function is critical for goal-directed behavior and problem-solving. Processing speed Processing speed is the rate at which a person can perceive, understand and respond to information. It plays a fundamental role in everyday tasks, from simple decision-making to complex cognitive activities. Processing speed is the rate at which a person can perceive, understand and respond to information. It plays a fundamental role in everyday tasks, from simple decision-making to complex cognitive activities.





Conversely, lower levels of MVPA were associated with poorer cognitive performance in these domains. The relationship remained consistent across various genetic and demographic groups, indicating that the benefits of physical activity are broadly applicable.

Sleep, sedentary behavior and cognitive function

While the study acknowledged the interconnected roles of sleep, sedentary behavior, and physical activity within a 24-hour period, it identified MVPA as the key factor associated with better cognitive health outcomes. Higher levels of MVPA were associated with improved cognitive functions, but no significant links were found between MVPA and episodic memory or visuospatial abilities.





Researchers emphasized that daily decisions about how individuals allocate their time among sleep, rest, and activity could meaningfully influence brain health outcomes. Although better sleep can promote more energy for physical activity and vice versa, the findings suggest that prioritizing higher intensity exercise may offer the most significant cognitive benefits.

Future research directions

The study provides important insights into how small behavioral changes can influence brain health as people age. However, the authors caution that the cross-sectional nature of the study limits conclusions about causality. Longitudinal and experimental studies are needed to confirm whether increasing MVPA directly improves cognitive function over time.





With an aging global population, promoting physical activity among older adults could be a key strategy to support healthy cognitive aging. Simple activities that elevate heart rate, such as brisk walking, light jogging or water aerobics, could offer accessible and effective ways to maintain brain health later in life.





Reference: Collins AM, Mellow ML, Smith AE, et al. 24-Hour time use and cognitive performance in late adulthood: results from the Investigating Gains in Neurocognition in an Intervention Trial of Exercise (IGNITE) study. Age Ageing. 2025;54(4):afaf072. doi: 10.1093/ageing/afaf072



