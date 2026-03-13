Exercise Changes Memory-Related Brain Activity in Minutes

Read time: 3 minutes

While we know physical activity is good for the mind, we have rarely seen evidence in real time.

A new study, conducted at the University of Iowa, reveals that exercise speeds up specific brain rhythms called ripples that are essential for learning.

Exercise impacts memory

Exercise has been widely associated with improved memory. For individuals who exercise frequently, the mental clarity following a session is a familiar experience.

However, the electrical signals that occur in the human brain during this process have been hard to track.

“We’ve known for years that physical exercise is often good for cognitive functions like memory, and this benefit is associated with changes in brain health, largely from behavioral studies and non-invasive brain imaging,” said corresponding author Dr. Michelle Voss, a professor at the University of Iowa.

Most human research relies on functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), a technique that measures changes in blood flow. However, fMRIs cannot catch the fast electrical bursts that happen in milliseconds. While rodent studies provide high-quality data at the cellular level, their results do not always translate to humans.

Scientists are now studying sharp-wave ripples, high-frequency rhythms between 70 and 160 Hz that start in the hippocampus. These ripples play a role in memory, helping the brain store new information for the long term.

The new study used direct recordings to look at these ripples for the first time in people, to determine if a short workout could change the rhythm of the brain.

Exercise-induced neural changes

The team worked with 14 patients with drug-resistant epilepsy undergoing medical evaluation with electrodes implanted in their brains. This provided a rare chance to record brain activity directly through intracranial recordings.

The participants used a stationary mini-bike at their bedside for 20 minutes, maintaining a light-to-moderate pace and pedaling at ~24 kilometers per hour to reach 50–60% of their maximum heart rate.

Brain signals were recorded before the ride and during a rest period afterward.

Exercise significantly increased the rate of ripples in the hippocampus.

“By directly recording brain activity, our study shows, for the first time in humans, that even a single bout of exercise can rapidly alter the neural rhythms and brain networks involved in memory and cognitive function,” said Voss.

The analysis also found that ripples became more synchronized between the hippocampus and other brain areas, especially in the limbic and default mode networks, which are involved in memory processing.

Using brain mapping tools, the team confirmed that these network changes were widespread. Patients who exercised at a higher intensity showed even larger increases in ripple activity.

Future research on exercise and cognitive health

These results suggest that ripples may be the specific reason why exercise boosts cognitive health.

Advertisement

Although the study was conducted in patients with epilepsy, the team removed data from any brain regions that showed seizure activity to ensure the increase in ripples represented a healthy response rather than a medical issue.

“The patterns we see after exercise closely match what’s been observed in healthy adults using non-invasive brain imaging, like fMRI. That convergence across very different methods is one of the strongest indicators that the effects are not specific to epilepsy but reflect a more general human brain response to exercise,” said Voss.

However, the researchers did not include a memory test during the recordings, and therefore, the ripples cannot be linked to better recall. The study also used a small group of patients rather than a large sample of healthy adults, reducing the generalizability of their findings.

Future work is needed to look at the chemical changes that happen alongside these electrical ones.

“Further experiments are required to disentangle how exercise-associated metabolic changes account for the observed ripple effects and to investigate how those bodily factors contribute to cognitive performance,” said the team.

Understanding these factors will clarify how a simple 20-minute bike ride could improve brain function.

Reference: Cardenas AR, Ramirez-Villegas JF, Kovach CK, et al. Exercise enhances hippocampal-cortical ripple interactions in the human brain. Brain Comm. 2026;8(2):fcag041. doi: 10.1093/braincomms/fcag041

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the University of Iowa. Material has been edited for length and content.