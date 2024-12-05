First Complete Neural Map of the Circadian Clock Unveiled

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A team of scientists has created the first complete map of the circadian clock in the brain of the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster), uncovering mechanisms that regulate daily biological rhythms. This study, published in Nature Communications, was led by researchers from the University of Würzburg, Germany, with contributions from the University of Nevada, Reno and Okayama University, Japan.

Circadian clock An internal biological system that regulates physiological and behavioral processes over a 24-hour cycle. It synchronizes functions like sleep, metabolism and reproduction with environmental cues such as light and temperature.

The circadian clock: A universal regulator

The circadian clock governs a 24-hour cycle of biological processes, including sleep, metabolism and reproduction. In vertebrates, this "master clock" resides in the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) of the brain, which synchronizes rhythms across various tissues. Disruptions in these rhythms are linked to disorders such as insomnia and metabolic conditions. However, due to the complexity of the SCN's approximately 20,000 neurons, studying its mechanisms can be challenging.

Suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) A region of the brain in vertebrates that serves as the central circadian pacemaker. It coordinates the body’s rhythms by signaling peripheral clocks in other tissues. A region of the brain in vertebrates that serves as the central circadian pacemaker. It coordinates the body’s rhythms by signaling peripheral clocks in other tissues. Clock neurons Specialized neurons involved in the generation and regulation of circadian rhythms. They synchronize with environmental signals to maintain the body’s internal clock. Specialized neurons involved in the generation and regulation of circadian rhythms. They synchronize with environmental signals to maintain the body’s internal clock.

Why Drosophila?

The fruit fly has emerged as a model organism for studying the circadian clock due to its simpler brain structure, which contains about 140,000 neurons. A recently published connectome of the Drosophila braina comprehensive map of all neuronal connectionshas provided a unique opportunity to identify and analyze its circadian clock network.

Connectome A detailed map of the neural connections within the brain. It enables researchers to study how neurons communicate and organize complex behaviors and processes.

Key findings

Using the connectome, researchers identified at least 240 neurons involved in the fly's circadian clock, significantly more than the previously estimated 150. Some of these newly identified neurons share characteristics with clock neurons in vertebrates, suggesting a greater similarity in circadian mechanisms between insects and vertebrates than previously recognized. The researchers also identified specific neuron types that coordinate time-keeping and communication within the clock network.

Implications for health and neuroscience

The circadian clock interacts with brain regions responsible for behaviors like feeding, navigation and hormone regulation. This detailed map allows researchers to trace pathways that link the clock to these processes, providing insights into how rhythmic behaviors are coordinated. Additionally, the study lays the groundwork for investigating circadian dysregulation, which is implicated in conditions such as sleep disorders and metabolic diseases.





The findings expand our understanding of the brain's role in maintaining daily rhythms and offer a foundation for developing therapeutic approaches to address circadian-related health problems.





