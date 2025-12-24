Glutamate Receptor Differences Found in the Brains of Autistic People

These analyses revealed less brain-wide availability of a specific kind of glutamate receptor, known as metabotropic glutamate receptor 5 (mGlu5) in autistic participants. The findings support the idea that an imbalance of excitatory and inhibitory signals in the brain could be contributing to traits associated with autism, the researchers say.





Fifteen of the autistic participants also underwent an electroencephalogram (EEG), a measure of electrical activity of the brain. Based on the EEG, the researchers identified that these electrical measurements were associated with lower mGlu5 receptors.





This finding could have significant clinical implications, the researchers say. While PET scans are a powerful tool for studying the brain, they are also costly and involve exposure to radiation. EEG could be a cheaper and more accessible way to further investigate excitatory function in the brain.





“EEG isn’t going to completely replace PET scans, but it might help us understand how these glutamate receptors might be contributing to the ongoing brain activity in a person,” says Adam Naples, PhD, assistant professor in the Child Study Center at YSM and the study’s first author.





The study gives the researchers novel mechanistic insight into how the brains of autistic individuals are different from those of neurotypical people. Because the molecular underpinnings of autism are still so poorly understood, clinicians today rely on behavioral observation to diagnose it. Elucidating the “molecular backbone” of autism, researchers say, could potentially lead to better diagnostic tools and ways to support autistic people.





“Today, I go into a room and play with a child to diagnose autism,” says McPartland, “Now, we’ve found something that is meaningful, measurable, and different in the autistic brain.”





There are currently no medications that treat the difficulties experienced by many with autism. The findings could also help researchers come up with therapeutics for autism that target the mGlu5 receptor. While many neurodivergent people aren’t hindered by autism and may not need or want medication, novel treatments could help those on the spectrum that experience symptoms that affect their quality of life.