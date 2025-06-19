How a Common Brain Parasite Disrupts Neural Communication

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

A team of scientists at the University of California, Riverside, explains in a paper published in PLoS Pathogens how a microscopic parasite, Toxoplasma gondii, can significantly disrupt brain function, even when it infects only a small number of neurons. The team found the parasite interferes with essential communication between brain cells — research that can offer new ways to detect and treat chronic brain infections.





Toxoplasma gondii can infect nearly any warm-blooded animal and prefers to live inside brain cells, forming cysts in neurons that can persist for life. The researchers report that they found infected neurons release fewer extracellular vesicles (EVs) — tiny, membrane-bound packets used by cells to exchange information.





“We found this disruption in EV signaling can interfere with how neurons and glial cells, especially astrocytes, maintain a healthy brain environment,” said Emma H. Wilson, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UC Riverside School of Medicine who led the research team. “Even a handful of infected neurons can shift the brain’s neurochemical balance. This suggests that communication between neurons and supporting glial cells is not only critical, but also vulnerable to hijacking by parasites.”





Approximately 10–30% of people in the United States are infected with Toxoplasma gondii, often without knowing it. The parasite is typically contracted through undercooked meat or exposure to cat feces. Although the immune system typically keeps the infection in check, the parasite can lie dormant in the brain for decades. In individuals with weakened immunity, it can reactivate and cause serious illness.





Current diagnostic tools can only detect whether someone has been exposed to Toxoplasma gondii by identifying antibodies. The tools cannot confirm whether the parasite is still present in the brain or how it may be affecting brain function.





“Our research opens the door to using EVs as biomarkers, which can be isolated from blood,” Wilson said.





The study was conducted using mouse models and human cells in a laboratory setting.





Wilson explained that in healthy mouse brains astrocytes regulate neurotransmitters like glutamate, ensuring that neurons do not become overexcited. But when neurons infected with Toxoplasma gondii stop sending the right EV signals, this regulation breaks down. The result is elevated glutamate levels, which can lead to seizures, neural damage, or altered brain connectivity.





“The parasite may play a larger role in neurological and behavioral conditions than we previously thought,” she said.





Wilson’s research team is now working to analyze samples from human blood banks to look for EVs linked to Toxoplasma gondii brain infection. The team also hopes to better understand how glial cells detect and respond to parasite proteins — insights that could one day lead to new therapies or even vaccines.





“Our brains have built-in defenses that may recognize and respond to neurons infected by Toxoplasma gondii,” Wilson said. “If we can learn how to support or enhance that process, we may be able to better protect people, especially the most vulnerable.”





Despite its potential impact, Toxoplasma gondii is often misunderstood, Wilson added.





“There’s no need to avoid someone who is infected; most people live their entire lives without symptoms,” she said. “Pregnant individuals should be cautious as the parasite can cause serious birth defects if contracted for the first time during pregnancy. The most effective prevention is proper food handling and hygiene. Cook meat thoroughly, wash vegetables, and always wash your hands after handling cat litter, especially from young cats, which are more likely to shed the parasite.”





Reference: Tabaie EZ, Gao Z, Kachour N, et al. Toxoplasma gondii infection of neurons alters the production and content of extracellular vesicles directing astrocyte phenotype and contributing to the loss of GLT-1 in the infected brain. PLoS Pathog. 2025. doi: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1012733





