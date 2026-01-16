Read time: 5 minutes

Stimulant medications are prescribed to millions of children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), yet there is still no clear agreement on how they work in the brain.





In a large US-based brain imaging study, researchers found that these drugs do not primarily affect attention networks, but instead act on systems linked to arousal, sleep, and motivation.

The puzzle of ADHD stimulants

Prescription stimulants such as methylphenidate and amphetamines are among the most used psychoactive drugs in children and adolescents with ADHD, where they remain a first-line treatment. Estimates for receiving a prescription for ADHD medication among diagnosed children vary from 38%–81%. Despite their widespread use, there is still disagreement about how these drugs work in the brain.





For decades, the prevailing view has been simple: Stimulants improve attention itself. In neuroscientific terms, this idea was often framed as boosting prefrontal “attention networks.” This explanation has shaped clinical practice, public understanding, and debates about stimulant use beyond ADHD, including cognitive enhancement and academic performance.





However, behavioral evidence has never fully supported this idea. Across many studies, stimulants show modest and uneven effects. Children and adults with ADHD or poor sleep often benefit most, and well-rested, high-performing individuals tend to show little objective improvement, even when they report feeling more focused.





Task-based functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) studies have linked stimulants to activity changes across many regions, from the prefrontal cortex to motor areas, with little agreement between studies. Resting-state fMRI studies appeared to support effects on attention and control networks, but many of these findings failed to hold up in larger samples.

Task-based fMRI studies Brain imaging studies that measure brain activity while a person performs a specific task, such as memory or attention exercises. Resting-state fMRI studies Brain imaging studies that measure how different brain regions communicate with each other while a person is not performing a task.

Several problems kept the field stuck. Many studies were small, scan times were short, and analyses often focused on predefined brain regions. On top of that, sleep was rarely accounted for.





The new study used large-scale, data-driven brain network analysis to test whether stimulants truly act on attention networks and compared their effects with sleep. They then validated the results in a tightly controlled adult drug study.

What brain imaging reveals about ADHD stimulants

The core analysis drew on resting-state brain scans from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study. The team analyzed data from ~5,800 children with high-quality scans. Of these, 337 had taken a stimulant medication on the day of scanning. Of the children included in the analysis, ~1,400 had a parent-reported diagnosis of ADHD, and the majority of those taking stimulant medication had ADHD.





Rather than focusing on predefined “attention regions”, the researchers analyzed connections across the entire brain between children who took prescription stimulants and children who did not on the day of their scan. They used network-level statistics, controlled for head motion, ADHD diagnosis, and included a negative-control drug.





Stimulants strongly altered connectivity in the sensorimotor, salience, and parietal memory networks, which are linked to bodily readiness, reward processing, and goal-directed behavior.





“We think that, together, these networks encode anticipated reward. If you don’t anticipate a reward, then you are less likely to do a task like raking your leaves,” lead author Dr. Benjamin Kay, an assistant professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine, told Technology Networks. “If you anticipate a high reward (e.g., Jeff Bezos lost some $1,000 bills on your lawn), then you are much more likely to initiate and persist at that same task.”





These same networks overlapped with independent brain markers of arousal, including EEG–fMRI measures, breathing-related signals, and positron emission tomography maps of norepinephrine transporters.





Compared to all other major brain systems, attention networks showed the smallest changes following stimulant use.





“We really were surprised by the absence of differences in attention networks,” Kay said. He added that earlier claims likely reflected small samples and biased analyses.

Sleep, Stimulants, and ADHD

In children not taking stimulants, patterns of brain connectivity reliably reflected how much sleep they had received, but this relationship disappeared in children who had taken stimulant medication.





“While we knew stimulants increase arousal, we were surprised by just how well they negated the effects of inadequate sleep on brain connectivity. In participants taking stimulants, we were unable to tell how much they had slept, whereas usually we could get some idea of that from brain connectivity patterns,” said Kay.

Children who slept less than the recommended nine hours per night showed better school performance when they took a stimulant compared with peers with similarly short sleep who did not.





When the researchers compared children with ADHD to those without, they found that stimulant-related brain connectivity changes were largely similar across both groups, suggesting the drugs act on general brain systems rather than ADHD-specific attention networks.





Behaviorally, stimulants mainly helped children with ADHD or those who had short sleep, as observed through improved reaction times and school performance. However, well-rested children without ADHD did not experience measurable cognitive benefits from stimulant use.





Children with severe ADHD showed the greatest gains in cognitive outcomes associated with taking prescription stimulants.





To test causality, the team ran a second study with five healthy adults without ADHD. The participants were scanned for several hours both on and off methylphenidate, and each participant served as their own control. While small in number, the long scan times allowed precise measurement of brain connectivity.





The same network changes appeared when the healthy adults took methylphenidate, confirming that the drug itself causes these effects rather than underlying differences associated with ADHD.

What do these findings mean for ADHD treatment and sleep?

The findings challenge a long-standing assumption: Stimulants do not appear to improve attention by acting directly on attention networks. Instead, they shift the brain into a state that supports effort, persistence, and wakefulness.





As Kay summarized, stimulants work by “increasing arousal (and negating the effects of sleep deprivation)” and by “placing the brain in a more rewarded configuration, thereby increasing motivation and persistence for tasks that might not be very intrinsically rewarding.” This framing helps explain why performance improves without clear gains in cognitive capacity, and why people often feel more capable even when accuracy changes little.





For ADHD, the results help explain why stimulants are effective treatments.

They also place sleep back at the center of the conversation. “My patients often question how much it will help them to get more sleep, but it’s pretty clear from this study that it matters a lot,” said Kay.





However, most of the child data were observational, so long-term causal effects cannot be established. Details on dose, timing, and formulation were limited.





ADHD itself is heterogeneous, and the study was not designed to separate subtypes.





Kay cautions against oversimplification: “The treatment for a medical condition isn’t always the direct opposite of the pathology,” he said. “This was a paper about stimulants, not ADHD per se, but understanding how stimulants work is going to help people think more about when and how to use them.”





Long-term studies are needed to examine sleep, brain development, and chronic stimulant use. Task-based experiments should focus on reward and effort, not just attention.





For clinicians, the message is already influencing practice. “I’m now more judicious about screening for sleep disturbances in my ADHD patients before I prescribe my first dose of stimulant,” Kay added.

Reference: Kay BP, Wheelock MD, Siegel JS, et al. Stimulant medications affect arousal and reward, not attention networks. Cell. 2025;188(26):7529-7546.e20. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2025.11.039

About the interviewee:

Dr. Benjamin Kay is an assistant professor of neurology, pediatrics, and radiology at Washington University School of Medicine. Kay completed his BS in biomedical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis and his MD and PhD in neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati.