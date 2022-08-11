How AI Could Protect the Lives of Future Firefighters

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

In firefighting, the worst flames are the ones you don’t see coming. Amid the chaos of a burning building, it is difficult to notice the signs of impending flashover — a deadly fire phenomenon wherein nearly all combustible items in a room ignite suddenly. Flashover is one of the leading causes of firefighter deaths, but new research suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) could provide first responders with a much-needed heads-up.





Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and other institutions have developed a Flashover Prediction Neural Network (FlashNet) model to forecast the lethal events precious seconds before they erupt. In a new study published in Engineering Applications of Artificial Intelligence, FlashNet boasted an accuracy of up to 92.1% across more than a dozen common residential floorplans in the U.S. and came out on top when going head-to-head with other AI-based flashover predicting programs.





Flashovers tend to suddenly flare up at approximately 600 degrees Celsius (1,100 degrees Fahrenheit) and can then cause temperatures to shoot up further. To anticipate these events, existing research tools either rely on constant streams of temperature data from burning buildings or use machine learning to fill in the missing data in the likely event that heat detectors succumb to high temperatures.





Until now, most machine learning-based prediction tools, including one the authors previously developed, have been trained to operate in a single, familiar environment. In reality, firefighters are not afforded such luxury. As they charge into hostile territory, they may know little to nothing about the floorplan, the location of fire or whether doors are open or closed.





“Our previous model only had to consider four or five rooms in one layout, but when the layout switches and you have 13 or 14 rooms, it can be a nightmare for the model,” said NIST mechanical engineer Wai Cheong Tam, co-first author of the new study. “For real-world application, we believe the key is to move to a generalized model that works for many different buildings.”





To cope with the variability of real fires, the researchers beefed up their approach with graph neural networks (GNN), a kind of machine learning algorithm good at making judgments based on graphs of nodes and lines, representing different data points and their relationships with one another.





“GNNs are frequently used for estimated time of arrival, or ETA, in traffic where you can be analyzing 10 to 50 different roads. It’s very complicated to properly make use of that kind of information simultaneously, so that’s where we got the idea to use GNNs,” said Eugene Yujun Fu, a research assistant professor at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University and study co-first author. “Except for our application, we’re looking at rooms instead of roads and are predicting flashover events instead of ETA in traffic.”





The researchers digitally simulated more than 41,000 fires in 17 kinds of buildings, representing a majority of the U.S. residential building stock. In addition to layout, factors such as the origin of the fire, types of furniture and whether doors and windows were open or closed varied throughout. They provided the GNN model with a set of nearly 25,000 fire cases to use as study material and then 16,000 for fine tuning and final testing.





Across the 17 kinds of homes, the new model’s accuracy depended on the amount of data it had to chew on and the lead time it sought to provide firefighters. However, the model’s accuracy — at best, 92.1% with 30 seconds of lead time — outperformed five other machine-learning-based tools, including the authors’ previous model. Critically, the tool produced the least false negatives, dangerous cases where the models fail to predict an imminent flashover.





The authors threw FlashNet into scenarios where it had no prior information about the specifics of a building and the fire burning inside it, similar to the situation firefighters often find themselves in. Given those constraints, the tool’s performance was quite promising, Tam said. However, the authors still have a ways to go before they can take FlashNet across the finish line. As a next step, they plan to battle-test the model with real-world, rather than simulated, data.





“In order to fully test our model’s performance, we actually need to build and burn our own structures and include some real sensors in them,” Tam said. “At the end of the day, that’s a must if we want to deploy this model in real fire scenarios.”





Reference: Tam WC, Fu EY, Li J, Huang X, Chen J, Huang MX. A spatial temporal graph neural network model for predicting flashover in arbitrary building floorplans. Engineering Applications of Artificial Intelligence. 2022;115:105258. doi:10.1016/j.engappai.2022.105258





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.