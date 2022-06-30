How an Anti-Anxiety Drug Affects the Brain

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "How an Anti-Anxiety Drug Affects the Brain"

ANSTO health researchers have contributed to an international study published in Nature Neuroscience that sheds light on the mechanism by which anti-anxiety drugs act on the brain which could lead to cognitive impairment in vulnerable individuals.





The research critically depended on a unique laboratory model developed at ANSTO known as the ‘Guwiyang Wurra -TSPO knockout’ (a healthy mouse that lacks an evolutionary ancient protein normally present in mitochondria, the organelle that provides a cell with energy. Because of importance of the protein for energy generation, its name in Dharawal language is Guwiyang Wurra ‘Fire Mouse').





The study suggested that the anti-anxiety drug was not acting on nerve cells directly but on microglial cells (cells of the brain’s own intrinsic immune system that can gather around nerve cells and their connections, the synapses) and that the movement of microglial cells was interfering with dendritic spines (small protrusions from the neurons at the tip of which the synaptic connections to other nerve cells are located).





“This observation is important because long-term use of anti-anxiety medication is thought to contribute to an acceleration of dementia and how that might occur was not known,“ said co-author ANSTO Prof Richard Banati.

“The knowledge gained in this work by a large international team helps in the development of anti-anxiety drugs without such detrimental cognitive effects.





“The specific experiment looked closely into how the long-term use of anti-anxiety drugs, such as diazepam, can alter the complex wiring of the brain. "We have neurons and each neuron connects to another neuron by what is called a synapse. Here, the research team recognised the importance of other neighbouring cells, microglial cells.





“These are small and highly mobile cells that are part of the non-neuronal matrix in which nerve cells are embedded. This matrix makes up a substantial part of the brain and is actually directly influencing the functioning of neural networks.





“The compound that was studied, diazepam, didn't go directly to the long spines and synaptic connections between the nerve cell itself, but to the microglia.





“By doing so, the drug changed the normal activity of microglial cells and indirectly the maintenance function that microglia have around synaptic nerve cell connections. It is intriguing to see how the brain’s local immune system, of which microglial cells are part, directly participates in the overall functional integrity of the brain.





“There are a number of serious illness conditions, such as dementia but notably also those characterised by often extreme or prolonged fatigue, such as we see now in ‘long COVID’ or after accidental or therapeutic radiation exposure, where we know that the immune system responds very strongly.





“If the connections between neurons are severed by the activity of the microglial cells, then it's almost like unplugging neural connections, and that would explain, how very subtle changes could drive a further progression of dementia, or – more speculatively – cause severe fatigue.





“The conceptual significance of the work for me is that it shows us that we might want to view the brain not only as a telephone switchboard with point-to-point connections but as a switchboard in an unusual environment.





You can think of the collective motions of the microglial cells as to what occurs in lava lamps. The microglial cells create an amorphous but still locally confined dynamic, like bubbles that go up and then down when driven by heat.





“And this ever-shifting, localised activity can interfere with the more static the wire connections, in extreme cases, perhaps comparable to small, local cable melts that affect the whole system which otherwise looks fine.





“The overlapping of the immune system (glial cells) and the nervous system (neurons) is important in understanding the underlying cellular mechanism.





“Both systems mediate between the internal world of the organism and the input from the environment. This Self/non-Self interaction shows itself in a dynamic equilibrium in which connections are formed by the nervous system and modulated or even severed by cells of the immune system.