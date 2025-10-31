How Brain Cell Networks Stabilize Memories

Read time: 2 minutes

Newly decoded brain circuits make memories more stable as part of learning, according to a new study led by NYU Langone Health researchers.





Published online in Science on October 30, the study shows that activity in signaling pathways connecting two brain regions, the entorhinal cortex and the CA3 region of the hippocampus, help mice encode in brain circuitry maps of places.





The entorhinal/hippocampal circuit is known from past studies to be crucial for both memory formation and the recalling of memories by completing patterns from partial cues. Reliable recall requires that hippocampal place maps remain stable, withstanding to some degree changes in the environment.





Problems with CA3 neural computations can lead to symptoms similar to those of schizophrenia or post-traumatic stress disorder, the study authors say—where the stability and precision of memories fail. In these instances, a balloon pop at a party might result in a freezing fear response, as a soldier’s brain wrongly recalls a bomb blast.





“Our study, by focusing on the stability of hippocampal representations, fills in a substantial gap in the understanding of how long-range inputs control neuronal circuits essential for memory recall,” said senior study author Jayeeta Basu, PhD, an assistant professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at NYU Langone Health.





“A better understanding of circuits supporting place maps may guide the future design of more precise treatments for conditions that affect memory,” added Dr, Basu, who is also a faculty member at the Institute for Translational Neuroscience at NYU Langone Health and recent winner of the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

Repeated Circuit Activity Sets Memory Templates

The new study revolves around brain cells called neurons, which “fire”—generate quick swings in the balance of their positive and negative charges—to transmit electrical signals that coordinate thoughts and memories.





As a charge reaches the end of one brain cell’s extensions, it triggers the release of neurotransmitter chemicals that float across the gap between one cell and the next. On the other side, they dock into proteins that, depending on their nature, either encourage the downstream nerve cell to fire (excitation) or inhibit its firing, the researchers say.





This combination of excitation and inhibition achieves a balance that sculpts “noise” into thoughts, a balance that is maintained when the brain is not learning (in a resting state). During learning, however, boosts in excitation encode new memories, and the activity patterns of neurons determine the specificity of the memories they represent. Reactivating these neurons in a set pattern recalls a specific memory, and produces the related behavior—such as a mouse learning where sugar water rewards are in one maze versus another.





The current study’s focus is on neurons with long extensions that coordinate activity among distant brain regions. Little is known about how long-range cell inputs influence local circuits as the brain balances stable templates (of what is already known) against new data (about constantly changing experiences) to form memories.





The research team determined that two types of long-range extensions from the lateral entorhinal cortex to the CA3 region signal at the same time to stabilize the activity of brain cell learning networks. Specifically, long-range excitatory glutamatergic (LECGLU) and inhibitory GABAergic (LECGABA) extensions were found to increase the activity of ensembles of interconnected neurons to support learning.





The study authors examined the interactions between LEC long-range inputs and CA3 circuits at the single cell level. LECGLU was found to drive excitation in CA3 but also “feed-forward” inhibition that fine-tuned firing, while LECGABA suppressed this local inhibition to disinhibit (encourage) CA3 activity. This combined action supported stability in CA3 by triggering recurrent activity in certain circuits, encoding memories of places.





“This work dissected the mechanism whereby the brain boosts excitation of brain cells to pay more attention to certain sensory information by dialing down inhibition in key microcircuits,” says first study author Vincent Robert, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in Basu’s lab. “The team detailed a circuit mechanism that fine-tunes the dialogue among excitation, inhibition, and disinhibition in service of context-dependent memory formation and place map stability.”





Reference: Robert V, O’Neil K, Moore JJ, et al. Cortical glutamatergic and GABAergic inputs support learning-driven hippocampal stability. Science. 2025:eadn0623. doi: 10.1126/science.adn0623





