How Misfolded Alpha-Synuclein Spreads in Parkinson's Disease

These results suggested to Strittmatter and his colleagues that the two cell surface proteins could be involved in moving α-synuclein from neuron to neuron. To test this, the researchers genetically modified mice to have non-functional copies of either mGluR4 or NPDC1 and then introduced misfolded α-synuclein.





In regular mice, misfolded α-synuclein accumulated in their brains once introduced, and the mice developed Parkinson’s-like symptoms. But mice without working mGluR4 or NPDC1 didn’t. The researchers also found that knocking out the genes for these two cell surface proteins in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease helped reduce the risk of death and progression of symptoms.





Altogether, the researchers’ experiments suggest that mGluR4 and NPDC1 work together to move misfolded α-synuclein into neurons in mice.





The findings offer a potential avenue for treating Parkinson’s disease, Strittmatter says. Current Parkinson’s disease interventions focus on reducing symptoms but do not effectively prevent progression of the disease. Going directly after the spread of α-synuclein could provide treatments to slow or halt the course of Parkinson’s disease, he says.





New, effective treatments will be especially important in the coming decades. Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases largely impact older people. The number of Americans over the age of 65 is expected to increase over the next few decades—meaning that more people will be at risk of developing Parkinson’s disease.





“We have an aging population. How we can stop or slow neurons from dying is an enormous problem,” says Strittmatter. “This is really the time to make some inroads into figuring out how to slow it down.”





Reference: Perez-Canamas A, Chen M, Almandoz-Gil L, et al. mGluR4–NPDC1 complex mediates α-synuclein fibril-induced neurodegeneration. Nat Commun. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41467-025-67731-3





