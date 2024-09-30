How Nature Experiences Enhance Well-Being

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Summary Research conducted across four countries highlights the universal sensory enjoyment of nature among visitors to parks and forests. Participants reported positive sensory experiences, including sights, sounds, and smells, which contribute to mental well-being. This study aims to inform the design of effective nature therapy programs to enhance public health.

Key Takeaways Visitors to nature experience positive sensory stimulation, enhancing mental health and reducing stress. The study identifies universal sensory experiences that could inform nature therapy design across diverse populations. Future research aims to quantify how sensory experiences influence well-being and develop prescriptible nature therapy programs.

A new study has highlighted the shared enjoyment of experiencing time in nature by surveying visitors to national parks and forests in four different countries, finding that visitors’ all five senses were activated in positive ways by their surroundings.





Led by Professor Emeritus Ralf Buckley from the School of Environment and Science with co-authors Dr Mary-Ann Cooper from Andrés Bello University and Dr Linsheng Zhong from the Chinese Academy of Science, the study surveyed 100 on-site participants in Australia, 100 in Chile, and >500 in China, and compiled 1000 relevant social media posts from Japan.





The key sensory experiences were universal: sights of plant shapes and colours; sounds of birdsong, running water, and rustling leaves; smells of flowers, trees, and earth; taste and temperature of clean air and water; and touch of bark and rocks.

Professor Buckley said these fine-grained but widespread experiences were the principal finding from the surveys.





“Spending time in nature is good for our mental health, that’s the idea behind nature therapies,” Professor Buckley said.





“At national scale, they might save a lot of money. But your health insurance won’t yet pay for them, because they need prescriptible products with certified providers and charge codes.





“So, researchers are trying to design nature therapy courses with all the costs and components packaged together efficiently, like a course of occupational therapy.





“But to do that, we need to know what it is about the experience of time in nature that makes us less stressed? That’s what this study did; we asked what specific sensory experiences in nature people found important and memorable, and how that might differ between different people in Australia, Japan, Chile and China.”





These sensory experiences were at a scale that was broad enough to apply for prescriptible nature therapies in any forested region, but fine enough to be used in future quantitative research to test therapeutic designs, doses and durations.





Professor Buckley said this distinguished them from prior research, that was either too broad or too fine in scale for practical therapy design.





“We know from earlier research that people see their emotions are an important step between senses and wellbeing, but we don’t yet know whether they are essential,” he said.

“So the next step will be surveys at large scale, to ask how the specific sensory experiences are perceived and valued by different individual people; and how these sensory experiences can best be provided through detailed design features of nature therapy products.” Professor Emeritus Ralf Buckley

“Such features may include activity, group size, and guiding, but each of these remains to be tested.”





