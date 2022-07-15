How the Brain Learns Self-Control

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

As adults, we have the ability to control our own thoughts, emotions and behaviour. We have a kind of inner stop sign that allows us to pause and enables us to achieve even long-term goals. In early childhood, especially between the ages of three and four, a real jump in children's ability to control themselves can be observed. They learn to wait for certain things while also being able to concentrate on single things for a while.





But how does this breakthrough come about at preschool age? And does sitting still and concentrating require the same ability as resisting the impulse to eat tempting sweets all at once? These are the questions explored in a new study from the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences (MPI CBS), now published in the Journal of Neuroscience.





To investigate these developmental leaps, the researchers used a variety of tasks to test different forms of self-control. In the "bear-dragon game" they recorded the children's ability to suppress certain actions. In this game, the children are first introduced to two cuddly toys: the "dear bear" and the "bad dragon". During the game, the children receive various instructions from the two characters, such as "Clap your hands!" or "Touch your nose!" However, they were asked to carry out these instructions only when the "dear bear" told them to, and not when the "evil dragon" gave the instruction.





Another task, known as the "marshmallow test", again assessed the children's ability to suppress an emotional impulse for an extended period of time. In this task, the children sit at a table on which there are freely assessable gummy bears or candy bars. A larger portion of these, visible to the children, sit in a locked box. The experimenter tells the children she must now leave the room for a short time, but makes the following offer, "If you wait until I come back, without eating the candy, you'll get the larger portion."





As it turned out, the four-year-olds performed significantly better than the three-year-olds in both tasks, just as previous studies had shown. MRI scans also showed that the cognitive control network matures between the ages of three and four. The cerebral cortex becomes thicker. In adults this network determines how well we are able to control our impulses and actions. In its mature state it mainly comprises regions in the frontal and parietal lobes of the brain, which in turn are connected by nerve fibres and can thus exchange information quickly and efficiently.





The interesting thing here is that the different self-control tasks, the bear-dragon and marshmallow tests, were associated with different regions within the cognitive control network. If children did well in the former, the prefrontal cortex, which in adults is particularly responsible for planning and controlling actions, was more developed. If the toddlers did better on the marshmallow test, the supramarginal gyrus was more advanced in its maturation process, which is more associated with controlling attention.





"So, a gradual development might start in infancy, the result of which we only observe in fully developed self-control in adulthood," says Philipp Berger, a postdoc at MPI CBS and lead author of the study. "This also means that we may be able to influence this important ability at a very young age."





Reference: Berger P, Friederici AD, Wiesmann CG. Maturational indices of the cognitive control network are associated with inhibitory control in early childhood. J Neurosci. 2022. doi: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2235-21.2022



