We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.

We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

How the Brain Shares the Burden of Risky Decisions

News  
Published: October 18, 2022
 
| Original story from University of Tsukuba
Graphical illustration of one end of a neuron seen in front of a network of neurons.
Credit: Lakshmiraman Oza/ Pixabay

Want a FREE PDF version of This News Story?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "How the Brain Shares the Burden of Risky Decisions"

First Name*
Last Name*
Email Address*
Country*
Company Type*
Job Function*
Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks?
Technology Networks Ltd. needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out our Privacy Policy

Read time:
 

The mechanisms underlying decision-making have been a long-standing focus of neuroscience research. But now, researchers from Japan have found new information about how the reward system in the brain processes risky decisions.


In a study recently published in Nature Communications, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that individual neurons in the neural circuit that processes reward information fire in accordance with a well-established theory used to describe the decision-making process.


First proposed in the 1970s, prospect theory is a highly influential concept used to describe how people and animals make choices. Although this theory has been supported by thousands of studies, limitations in the temporal and spatial resolution of human neuroimaging techniques have prevented researchers from determining whether the activity of individual neurons follows this pattern, something that the researchers at the University of Tsukuba aimed to address.


"Although the field of neuroeconomics has made great progress towards understanding how the brain makes economic decisions, we still don't know how the reward circuitry processes subjective value judgments in this context," say authors Professor Hiroshi Yamada and Professor in Economics Agnieszka Tymula. "This has important implications for understanding how subjective value judgments are related to perceptions regarding the probability of a given outcome."


To examine this, the researchers trained rhesus monkeys to perform two lottery tasks, one in which they chose between two options with different reward probabilities, and one in which they did not make a choice but received a reward at the end of the trial. Neural activity was recorded while the monkeys performed the tasks, and the correspondence between the behavioral task performance and the neural activity was evaluated.


"The results were surprising," explains author Professor Yasuhiro Tsubo. "We found that the single-neuron activity in four core areas of the reward circuit reflected the subjective value judgments made by the monkeys while they completed the economic decision-making task, indicating that the activity conformed to the prospect theory framework."


Furthermore, the neural activity patterns that corresponded to the prospect theory were distributed throughout many regions of the reward system.


"Our study is the first to show that prospect theory can be used to describe the activity of individual neurons in the reward system," says Professor Agnieszka Tymula.


That the activity of individual neurons in monkeys corresponds with their risk preferences and probability weighting behavior verifies the findings of neuroimaging studies in humans. Furthermore, this new evidence supports the idea of a neuronal prospect theory model in which computations are distributed across the neural structures that process reward. These results open up exciting new avenues for future work.


Reference: Imaizumi Y, Tymula A, Tsubo Y, Matsumoto M, Yamada H. A neuronal prospect theory model in the brain reward circuitry. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):5855. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-33579-0


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


Advertisement
Chosen for You
Four tabs of LSD, with a heart logo, are pictured on foil.
Article

LSD for Anxiety: A Deep Dive Into a New Clinical Trial
Article

A Degeneration of Trust
Infographic

Single-Cell Analysis
Advertisement
Advertisement