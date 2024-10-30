Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Red deer may become less sociable as they grow old to reduce the risk of picking up diseases, according to new research which shows humans are not the only animals to change social behavior with age.





A collection of 16 studies, including six from the University of Leeds, have been published today as part of a special issue of the Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society, investigating aging and society across the natural world.





One study into red deer shows that older female deer become less and less social with age, cutting down on competition and reducing their risk of parasite infection. The study used data from a long-running project tracking a wild herd on the Scottish island of Rum.





Dr. Josh Firth from the University of Leeds’ School of Biology, an editor of the Special Issue, said that while previous research has often considered the process of becoming less social with age, known as “social aging,” as potentially negative, these studies show changing habits could, in fact, bring benefits.

Dr. Firth said: “These kinds of effects might be expected across societies, where individuals might avoid social interactions as they become more vulnerable to the costs of infection.





“Animal populations are a great way of considering the fundamental rules of how aging may shape societies.”





Like older humans who cut down their social interactions to avoid infections like Covid-19 – “shielding” during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 – the less sociable older does are less likely to pick up certain parasite infections.





“Wild animals provide a good model system for considering the costs and benefits of changing social behavior with age, and in this case may provide an example of aging individuals reducing their social connections to avoid disease,” Dr. Firth added.





The special edition is an international collaboration and looks at how individuals of different species age, how this shapes their social interactions, and what this means for their societies.

Shining a light on ageing and society

Dr. Greg Albery from Trinity College Dublin, a co-editor on the Special Issue, said: "Because aging is a universal process, and all animals live in some sort of social context, the topics that we discuss in detail can have really far-ranging implications. The hope is that in understanding the diversity of aging and sociality across lots of different species, we can shine a light on the processes governing our own society in a time when understanding aging is particularly important.”





Even the common garden bird the house sparrow changes its social behavior as it ages, according to another paper in the collection. Co-author of this research, Dr. Jamie Dunning said:





“Our study is one of the first to suggest that birds, like mammals, also reduce the size of their social network as they age. Specifically, the number of friendships, and how central a bird is to the wider social network, declined with age.”