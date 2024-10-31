Learning Rates in Organisms Linked to Metabolic Costs and Life Cycles

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Researchers from the Complexity Science Hub and Santa Fe Institute have created a mathematical model to calculate the ideal pace at which organisms should learn, based on environmental change and life cycle length. This model, developed by a team led by Complexity Science Hub (CSH) Postdoctoral Fellow Eddie Lee, quantifies how different rates of adaptation maximize an organism's success within fluctuating ecosystems.





In this framework, organisms adapt their learning to avoid the extremes of tracking rapid, irrelevant fluctuations or missing critical environmental shifts. This new model applies broadly to various species, suggesting that the optimal learning pace aligns with changes in the surrounding environment, from bacteria adapting to seasonal shifts to large mammals managing social complexities.

Square root scaling: a universal law for learning timescales

To determine the ideal learning rate, the model proposes a mathematical rule: an organism’s learning timescale should match the square root of the environmental fluctuation rate. If an environment changes twice as slowly, for instance, the model predicts that an organism should slow its learning rate by a factor of approximately 1.4 (the square root of 2). This square root scaling signifies that there are diminishing benefits in extending memory beyond this optimal timescale, balancing the trade-off between learning speed and environmental stability.





Lee explains that the model envisions an environment shifting between distinct states, such as seasonal wet and dry periods, with organisms retaining memories that gradually lose relevance as conditions evolve. This learning balance can help organisms conserve energy by ignoring irrelevant details while still adapting effectively to crucial changes in their ecosystem.





Learning timescale The period over which an organism retains and updates memories of past environmental states, adjusting how quickly it learns based on the frequency of environmental change. The period over which an organism retains and updates memories of past environmental states, adjusting how quickly it learns based on the frequency of environmental change. Square root scaling A mathematical principle suggesting that learning rate adjustments should follow the square root of the rate of environmental change, balancing adaptability with efficiency. A mathematical principle suggesting that learning rate adjustments should follow the square root of the rate of environmental change, balancing adaptability with efficiency. Niche construction A process where organisms actively alter their environment, creating more stable conditions that benefit survival. This can lead to evolutionary advantages, though benefits may decrease if others exploit the modified niche. A process where organisms actively alter their environment, creating more stable conditions that benefit survival. This can lead to evolutionary advantages, though benefits may decrease if others exploit the modified niche.

Adaptive niche construction benefits and limits

The model also explores how some organisms actively shape their environment – a concept known as niche construction. In this process, animals like beavers create stable environments by building dams, which provide consistent resources and a safe habitat. This capacity to stabilize surroundings offers an evolutionary advantage, provided the constructed niche isn’t exploited by other species. Beavers, for instance, create ponds that not only serve their needs but may also benefit other species such as muskrats and fish, which can compete for resources in the stabilized ecosystem.





Niche construction can increase an organism’s survival prospects but only if it can maintain exclusive benefits from its modified environment. In environments where freeloading competitors thrive, the advantages of niche construction diminish, highlighting a strategic trade-off in environmental adaptation.

Metabolic costs shape learning and memory capacities

The researchers further examined how the metabolic demands of organisms influence their learning capacity. Smaller, shorter-lived organisms – like insects – have tightly optimized memories to adapt quickly and efficiently in rapidly changing environments. In contrast, larger animals with longer lifespans, such as elephants, have greater energy reserves, making the costs of extended memory less impactful relative to their larger metabolic overhead.





This framework suggests that short-lived organisms tend to fine-tune memory for immediate survival, while larger, more enduring species may retain longer memories, influenced by additional factors like social structures. Lee notes that while small creatures may not possess expansive memories, they are well-suited to their environmental demands. Larger animals, though capable of prolonged recall, balance memory length with other physiological and social considerations.





Reference: Lee ED, Flack JC, Krakauer DC. Constructing stability: optimal learning in noisy ecological niches. Proc R Soc B. 2024;291(2033):20241606. doi: 10.1098/rspb.2024.1606



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.