Long-Term High-Fat Diet Shown To Shrink the Mouse Brain
Long-Term High-Fat Diet Shown To Shrink the Mouse Brain

Published: July 8, 2022
 
| Original story from the University of South Australia
Credit: Benjamin Balazs/ Pixabay
An international study led by UniSA neuroscientists Professor Xin-Fu Zhou and Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya has established a clear link between mice fed a high-fat diet for 30 weeks, resulting in diabetes, and a subsequent deterioration in their cognitive abilities, including developing anxiety, depression and worsening  Alzheimer’s disease.


Mice with impaired cognitive function were also more likely to gain excessive weight due to poor metabolism caused by brain changes.


Researchers from Australia and China have published their findings in Metabolic Brain Disease.


UniSA neuroscientist and biochemist Associate Professor Larisa Bobrovskaya says the research adds to the growing body of evidence linking chronic obesity and diabetes with Alzheimer’s disease, predicted to reach 100 million cases by 2050.


“Obesity and diabetes impair the central nervous system, exacerbating psychiatric disorders and cognitive decline. We demonstrated this in our study with mice,” Assoc Prof Bobrovskaya says.


In the study, mice were randomly allocated to a standard diet or a high-fat diet for 30 weeks, starting at eight weeks of age. Food intake, body weight and glucose levels were monitored at different intervals, along with glucose and insulin tolerance tests and cognitive dysfunction.


The mice on the high-fat diet gained a lot of weight, developed insulin resistance and started behaving abnormally compared to those fed a standard diet.


Genetically modified Alzheimer’s disease mice showed a significant deterioration of cognition and pathological changes in the brain while fed the high fat diet.


“Obese individuals have about a 55 per cent increased risk of developing depression, and diabetes will double that risk,” Assoc Prof Bobrovskaya says.


“Our findings underline the importance of addressing the global obesity epidemic. A combination of obesity, age and diabetes is very likely to lead to a decline in cognitive abilities, Alzheimer’s disease and other mental health disorders.”


Reference: Xiong J, Deng I, Kelliny S, Lin L, Bobrovskaya L, Zhou XF. Long term high fat diet induces metabolic disorders and aggravates behavioral disorders and cognitive deficits in MAPT P301L transgenic mice. Metab Brain Dis. 2022. doi: 10.1007/s11011-022-01029-x

  

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.


