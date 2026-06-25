Mapping 25,000 Genomes To Understand Brain Disease

Read time: 1 minute

DZNE is investing approximately six million euros to establish a one-of-a-kind global genome database. The digital library, known as “NeuroGenomeHub”, aims to drive research into neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, ALS, FTD, and Huntington’s. The project plans to capture the genetic information of about 25,000 people over the next two years. The genetic data will be derived from blood and other biospecimens from ongoing DZNE studies – including clinical studies and the Rhineland Study, a large population study based in Bonn.





“This is a forward-looking investment with a globally unique profile. In the field of neurodegenerative diseases, there is no other project of comparable scale anywhere in the world,” says Prof. Joachim Schultze, a systems medicine expert and Scientific Director of DZNE. “In recent years, it has become increasingly clear that genetic factors play a key role in many neurodegenerative diseases. This data base is therefore intended to help identify features in the genome that influence disease risk and disease progression – and thus pave the way for new approaches in diagnostics, prevention, and therapy.”

More precise detection of repeat sequences

Sequencing technology has advanced rapidly since the first human genome was decoded in 2000. Today’s sequencing methods are faster, less expensive, and more precise. DZNE’s project will benefit from the latest developments. “The human genome consists of billions of building blocks. In neurodegenerative diseases, abnormal repeats in the gene sequence are particularly significant,” explains biomedical scientist Dr. Marc Beyer, who is coordinating the establishment of the database. “Using modern long-read technologies, these abnormal repetitions can be captured far more reliably. Technological development in this field has taken a real leap forward, and we will take full advantage of it. Beyond that, there are several other features of interest, such as DNA methylation. This refers to chemical tags along the DNA, the molecule that carries genetic information. These markers influence which genes are active and which are not.”





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.