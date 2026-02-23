Master Regulator Coordinates Human Brain Development

“These findings show that HNRNPU sits at the crossroads of several key regulatory layers,” says Marika Oksanen. “When HNRNPU is disrupted, the consequences spread across many molecular systems, which helps explain the broad symptoms observed in individuals with pathogenic variants.”





The researchers also studied how reducing HNRNPU levels affects DNA methylation, the chemical markings on DNA that help regulate when genes are switched on.

Epigenetic changes may delay neural maturation

During typical brain development, methylation patterns shift as neural cells mature. In cells with lowered HNRNPU levels, the team observed abnormal methylation at the promoters of genes – the DNA regions that help control when a gene is switched on – that are important for early neural differentiation. These altered patterns suggest that cells lacking HNRNPU may struggle to transition into more mature neural states, potentially slowing aspects of brain development.

Broader insights into neurodevelopmental disorders

Pathogenic variants in HNRNPU are known to cause a rare but severe neurodevelopmental disorder involving developmental delay, epilepsy and autism. By showing how deeply embedded HNRNPU is in the regulation of early neurodevelopmental pathways, the study provides a clearer picture of why a single gene can influence so many aspects of brain development.





The researchers also identified 19 key genes affected at multiple levels — through changes in RNA binding, protein interactions and DNA methylation — that represent potential targets for future mechanistic or therapeutic studies.





By mapping the molecular landscape of HNRNPU, we are beginning to understand how one gene can influence many steps of early brain development,” says Kristiina Tammimies, senior author and research group leader at KIND. “This work lays the groundwork for future studies exploring how to counteract the downstream effects of HNRNPU deficiency.”





The work was conducted using human induced pluripotent stem cell‑derived neural models that enabled the researchers to study the earliest stages of neural development. The analyses included protein–protein interaction mapping, identification of RNA molecules bound by HNRNPU, and genome‑wide DNA methylation profiling after reducing HNRNPU levels.





Reference: Oksanen M, Mastropasqua F, Mazan-Mamczarz K, et al. Molecular interactome of HNRNPU reveals regulatory networks in neuronal differentiation and DNA methylation. Nucleic Acids Res. 2026;54(4):gkag107. doi:10.1093/nar/gkag107





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.