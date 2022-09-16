Math Model Shows How the Brain Responds to Multiple Sclerosis

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

"There are a wide range of applications for big data and artificial intelligence in CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging," said Jordi Casas Roma , a researcher in the ADaS Lab research group at the eHealth Center , and a member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and director of the Master's Degree in Data Science at the UOC. In their latest study , the researchers involved have demonstrated that "integrating and processing all the data together, using multilayer networks, provides a more comprehensive analysis of the data than if they are analysed individually and independently".

Mathematics to understand changes in the brain

Casas's study focuses on defining a mathematical model that provides a better understanding of cognitive changes and impairment in the brain. The model was initially tested with multiple sclerosis, but the pattern is applicable to other neurodegenerative diseases. "Understanding what is happening in the brain when someone suffers from this type of disease is the first step towards being able to improve and personalize treatments. It is important to be able to determine and predict how the disease evolves, which will undoubtedly enable us to distinguish between different groups of patients, with similar types of evolution and different treatments from the other groups," he said.





The study was led by Ferran Prados Carrasco , another member of the ADaS Lab, and also involved UOC researchers Marcos Díaz Hurtado, from the eHealth Center, and Albert Solé and Javier Borge , from the Complex Systems ( CoSIN3 ) group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute ( IN3 ). Prados is now putting the theory of multilayer networks into practice: "We are in the initial phase, in which we have developed a biomarker – we have confirmed its sensitivity, we have published how to use it, and we have made the technology open so that other researchers and doctors everywhere can apply it to their data, […] At the same time, we have already begun the first clinical application using magnetic resonance data from people with neurodegenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer's or dementia."

Bioinformatics and genetics

Another important area of application for artificial intelligence in the field of health is bioinformatics and genetics, with metaheuristic algorithms. "These algorithms are very popular in combinatorial optimization, in other words, when there is a finite set of solutions for a problem, and you want to find the one that optimizes a specific objective function. They provide high-quality solutions to complex problems in real time," explained Laura Calvet Liñán , a researcher and member of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications , and the lead author of the study " On the role of metaheuristic optimization in bioinformatics ". Calvet highlighted that "metaheuristics play a key role in medical imaging and disease modelling by means of variable selection and parameter fine-tuning, among other things".





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.