Midkine Protein Plays a Preventive Role Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital demonstrated for the first time that the protein midkine plays a preventative role against Alzheimer’s disease. Midkine is known to accumulate in Alzheimer’s disease patients. Now, researchers have connected it with amyloid beta, a protein that accumulates in the brain, causing assemblies that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s.





In work published today in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, the researchers revealed that midkine prevents amyloid beta from sticking together, and, consequently, Alzheimer’s disease models lacking midkine show more amyloid beta accumulation. The findings lay the groundwork to better understand the disease-preventing mechanism of midkine and subsequent drug discovery pathways.

Midkine blocks Alzheimer’s amyloid assembly growth

Midkine is a small, multifunctional growth factor protein found abundantly during embryonic development but also involved in normal cell growth. Its role in cell growth means that midkine is often overexpressed in cancer, making it a valuable biomarker. However, beyond some preliminary studies showing its increase in Alzheimer’s, midkine’s link to the neurodegenerative disease has been poorly understood.





Corresponding author Junmin Peng, PhD, Departments of Structural Biology and Developmental Neurobiology, and his team utilized fluorescence assays, circular dichroism, electron microscopy and nuclear magnetic resonance with disease models that replicate amyloid beta accumulation to investigate the role of midkine in Alzheimer’s thoroughly. They found that midkine and amyloid beta have a similar pattern at the protein level.





“We know that correlation is not causative, so we wanted to demonstrate convincingly that real interactions are occurring between the two proteins,” Peng explained.