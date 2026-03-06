Neural Circuit for Parenting Also Drives Helping Behavior

Read time: 2 minutes

Humans and animals share a remarkable capacity to sense when others are in distress and respond with comforting behavior. But the motivation for doing so, and why it sometimes breaks down, has been poorly understood. UCLA Health researchers sought to better understand this in a new study published in Nature that uncovered the brain circuitry in mice linking two seemingly distinct social behaviors: caring for vulnerable offspring and comforting distressed peers. The findings provide the first direct neural evidence for a long-standing evolutionary hypothesis - that the biological drive to help others may have its origins in the ancient machinery of parental care.

Why it matters Scientists have long speculated that prosocial behavior, the actions to help and console others, may have evolved from neural systems first developed to support care for helpless offspring. But until now, the specific brain circuits that might link these two behaviors had never been identified.

This study provides concrete neurobiological evidence for that evolutionary connection, and in doing so, offers a new framework for understanding the roots of empathy and social motivation - and why they can be disrupted in conditions such as depression, autism spectrum disorder, and other psychiatric conditions marked by social withdrawal. What the study did The study established that animals that are better parents are also better helpers: mice that spent more time caring for pups also spent more time comforting stressed adult companions. This relationship was specific and did not reflect general sociability or other self-directed behavioral tendencies.





By monitoring neural activity, the researchers found that specific neurons in the medial preoptic area (MPOA) - a region known for its role in parenting - were activated when animals encountered stressed adults. They then showed that silencing neurons recruited during pup interactions caused animals to reduce helping behavior toward stressed adults, demonstrating a direct causal link between the circuits supporting parenting and prosocial behavior.



Finally, the team identified an MPOA pathway projecting to the brain's dopamine reward system that bidirectionally controls both behaviors. Both comforting and parenting triggered dopamine release in the nucleus accumbens, the brain’s “reward center, suggesting that helping others is intrinsically rewarding - and that this reward is mediated by the same circuit that makes parental care motivating.

What they found

Together, these findings support the idea that evolution did not build prosocial behavior from scratch. Instead, the neural systems evolved for offspring care may have provided a scaffold for the emergence of broader prosocial support between adults. The MPOA, once thought of primarily as a parenting center, emerges from this study as a more general hub for other-directed care.

What’s next

Future research aims to understand why some individuals are more prosocial than others. The researchers are also exploring whether disruption of this circuit contributes to the social deficits seen in animal models of neuropsychiatric disorders, and whether restoring its activity could offer a therapeutic target.

From the experts

“We show that the same circuits that enable animals to care for their offspring also drive helping and comforting behaviors toward distressed adults, highlighting a common neural basis that may shape empathy, cooperation and the formation of supportive social communities,” said

Weizhe Hong

, the study’s senior author and professor in the UCLA Departments of Neurobiology and Biological Chemistry.





Reference: Sun F, Lim KY, Dang J, Zhang LI, Wu YE, Hong W. Shared neural substrates of prosocial and parenting behaviours. Nat. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s41586-026-10327-8





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.