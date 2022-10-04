Neurodegenerative Disease Fueled by "Leaky" Mutated Protein

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Neurodegenerative Disease Fueled by "Leaky" Mutated Protein"

Complete the form below to unlock access to this Audio Article: "Neurodegenerative Disease Fueled by "Leaky" Mutated Protein"

Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control.





One subtype of the disease, spinocerebellar ataxia type 14 (SCA14), was found to be caused by mutations in protein kinase C-gamma (PKCγ), an enzyme that regulates other proteins in Purkinje cells. But exactly how these mutations alter the enzyme’s function to ultimately drive neurodegeneration remained unknown.





In a new study, published September 27, 2022 in Science Signaling, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine found that SCA14-associated mutations disrupt the autoinhibition and degradation of PKCγ, leading to elevated levels of enzyme activity. This sustained “leaky” activity alters the Purkinje cell phosphoproteome to drive cerebellar pathology.





“Our findings reveal important mechanisms underlying spinocerebellar ataxia and position PKCγ as a promising therapeutic target for this neurodegenerative disease,” said senior author Alexandra C. Newton, PhD, Distinguished Professor of Pharmacology at UC San Diego School of Medicine.





To understand how the SCA14-associated mutations affect the enzyme’s function, researchers first measured activity levels of different PKCγ variants in cultured cells. Compared to more common PKCγ variants, those with SCA14 mutations in the protein’s C1A and C1B domains showed significantly enhanced enzymatic activity, which further experiments confirmed was due to conformational changes that impair the enzyme’s autoinhibition and degradation.





Autoinhibition is an on-site regulatory mechanism in which certain domains within a molecule’s structure act to repress its own function.





Researchers then found the enhanced PKCγ activity led to a cascade of downstream changes to the phosphorylation state of the cellular environment, particularly dysregulating signaling pathways involved in axon development and cytoskeletal structure.





The extent of disrupted PKCγ autoinhibition correlated with disease severity, and mutations that induced a particularly high level of PKCγ activity were also associated with an earlier age of disease onset.





PKCγ is itself regulated by intracellular calcium, and many other types of spinocerebellar ataxia are driven by mutations that affect calcium homeostasis. Thus, the authors suggest that targeting PKCγ may correct this broader signaling pathway and prove effective in treating multiple forms of the disease.





“This raises exciting possibilities for therapeutically targeting PKCγ not only in SCA14 but also in many other subtypes of spinocerebellar ataxia,” Newton said.





Reference: Pilo CA, Baffi TR, Kornev AP, et al. Mutations in protein kinase Cγ promote spinocerebellar ataxia type 14 by impairing kinase autoinhibition. Sci Signal. 2022;15(753):eabk1147. doi: 10.1126/scisignal.abk1147

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source.