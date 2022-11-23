New ALS Marker Could Be Neurodegeneration Trigger

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has identified a new hallmark of the neurodegenerative disorder, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), revealing a likely molecular trigger of the disease.





The study, published in Nature Communications, found that loss of the RNA processing protein, SFPQ, in motor neurons results in their ‘dying back’. This involves destruction of the axon (the part of the neuron responsible for connecting to and communicating with the rest of the body) and later, cell body death.





Using zebrafish, the investigators explored what happens inside SFPQ-depleted motor neurons before they degenerate. They found that draft messenger-RNAs (mRNAs) that are normally regulated by SFPQ are only partially edited and become truncated. To their surprise, these defective mRNAs are not degraded but instead stably localise to axons, where they accumulate and interfere with normal function. This is the first study to show the cascade of molecular events in axons triggered by loss of the protein.





As loss of SFPQ is strongly associated with ALS, the authors took their findings from the zebrafish and analysed data from ALS patients. They found that the unusual defective mRNAs are enriched in patient neurons, pointing to these axonal mRNAs to be a cause for degeneration in the disease.