“One of the Greatest Challenges of Our Time”: Preventing Neurodegeneration

Read time: 4 minutes

Aging is the primary risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. Therefore, studying the aging process in neurons is of fundamental importance for understanding neurodegeneration and how to protect against it.





Researchers from the University of Cologne have recently developed a neuronal aging clock that can predict how genetic, environmental, or pharmacological treatments affect lifespan.





Aging clocks use molecular signatures like DNA methylation or telomere length to estimate an individual’s biological age. In the new study, the researchers used a transcriptome-based aging clock to measure aging in 128 distinct neuron types of Caenorhabditis elegans.





From there, they used an in silico screen to identify potentially neuroprotective small molecules that slowed aging, as measured by the aging clock. Syringic acid—a naturally occurring phenolic plant metabolite found in olives, dates, grapes, and red wine—was found to delay neuronal degeneration. Vanoxerine, a potent dopamine uptake inhibitor, was also found to have neuroprotective effects.





The study also identified compounds that have potentially neurotoxic effects, including resveratrol and a serotonin receptor antagonist, which promoted aging and neurodegeneration.





Technology Networks spoke to Prof. Dr. Björn Schumacher, director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases and author of the new study, to find out more about the research.

Katie Brighton (KB): Can you explain how you developed your neuronal aging clock?





Björn Schumacher (BS): We had developed aging clocks that predict biological age based on changes in gene expression. When we applied them to each type of neurons in young animals, we found that the different neuron types show a distinct and specific biological age, with some older and some younger even though the animals were all still young.

KB: Are there certain biological mechanisms that make some neuron types age “faster” or “slower” according to the clock you developed?





BS: The type of neurons that age most rapidly were sensory neurons that are needed to survey the environment. As we used gene expression data to determine the biological age of the different neuron types, we could immediately investigate which gene expression changes were typical for faster vs slower aging neurons.





The process that stood out was protein biosynthesis, the process that generates all the proteins in the cell. And indeed, when we pharmacologically inhibited protein biosynthesis, the neurons were protected from neurodegeneration.





KB: What potential impact could measuring neuron-type specific aging have on our understanding of age-related neurodegenerative diseases?





BS: We looked at the nervous system during its normal aging process in the animals. The natural aging process is the single most important factor that leads to the development of neurodegenerative diseases.





Most studies, particularly in mice, use unphysiological perturbation instead of addressing the physiological changes during natural aging. Another important aspect is that neurodegenerative diseases affect very specific types of neurons while other neurons are still functioning normally.





By shedding light on why specific neuron types are more vulnerable to aging and aging-associated degeneration, we can dissect the underlying mechanisms and effectively slow neuronal aging and prevent neurodegeneration.





KB: Why did you choose C. elegans as a model to study neuronal aging, and what are the primary advantages and limitations of this system for understanding human brain aging?





BS: The nematode C. elegans is a unique model organism for studying the nervous system in a living organism. No other nervous system is as well understood—every neuronal connection is exactly mapped—as the one of the worm because it is simple yet with highly conserved mechanisms. In this organism, we could follow the integrity and degeneration of single neurons during the natural aging process and even link it to the loss of neuron specific behaviours.





Using the gene expression changes during neuronal aging, we could directly compare the aging process in C. elegans with aging in the human brain. We found that the neuronal aging processes in worms and humans are highly similar thus emphasizing the significance of studying the traceable nervous system in order to better understand human brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases.

Advertisement





KB: Can you tell us a little more about how you identified small molecules that might be neuroprotective/neurotoxic in aging?





BS: By employing our aging clocks we could define the patterns of biological processes that are associated with fast and slow aging in neurons. We devised an in silico drug screen that quantifies the similarities of gene expression changes in human neurons when treated with thousands of different small molecule compounds. Using this approach, we identified molecules that trigger responses in the neurons that are typical of a faster or slower aging process. We then validated that indeed the “pro-NeuronAge” and “anti-NeuronAge” small molecule compounds exert exactly the predicted effect in the animals, that is to preserve the integrity of neurons or act as neurotoxin.





We thus have now new molecules at hand and we can moreover use our method for identifying drugs that could potentially prevent neurodegeneration and flag those that could have adverse effects and accelerate neurodegeneration.





KB: What are the next steps for this research?

BS: We are now using our approach to define how the small molecule compounds we identified protect the neurons from aging and which targeting strategy could be the most optimal to preserve brain function during aging. It is one of the greatest challenges of our time to prevent neurodegeneration, which we can only accomplish by targeting the aging process of neurons. For this we need to focus on understanding the natural aging process, for which C. elegans studies are fundamentally important.





Reference: Gallrein C, Meyer DH, Woitzat Y, et al. Aging clocks delineate neuron types vulnerable or resilient to neurodegeneration and identify neuroprotective interventions. Nat Aging. 2026. doi: 10.1038/s43587-026-01067-5









About the interviewee:

Prof. Dr. Björn Schumacher is a full professor and director of the Institute for Genome Stability in Aging and Diseases and, since 2026, the scientific coordinator of the Cologne Excellence Cluster on Aging and Aging-Associated Diseases (CECAD) at the University of Cologne.





He received his PhD at the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry in Munich and conducted his postdoctoral research as EMBO and Marie Curie fellow at the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Schumacher is President of the German Society for DNA Repair, co-director of the Minerva Center of the Biological Mechanisms of Healthy Aging at Bar-Ilan University, and between 2014 and 2020 served as president of the German Society for Aging Research.





His research interest focuses on the molecular mechanisms through which DNA damage contributes to cancer development and aging-associated diseases. Employing the C. elegans system and mammalian disease models, his group uncovered cell-autonomous and systemic responses through which the organism adapts to accumulating DNA damage with aging. Through the understanding of the basic mechanisms of genome instability-driven aging, Schumacher aims to contribute to the development of future strategies to prevent aging-associated diseases.