Our Urge To Eat Fatty Foods Is Caused by a Gut-Brain Signal

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "Our Urge To Eat Fatty Foods Is Caused by a Gut-Brain Signal"

The temptation of a burger or pizza has surprisingly little to do with our taste buds, finds a new study. Instead, connections between our gut and brain dictate our obsession for fatty foods, say the authors.

Sweet sensation

Six months ago, a study from researchers at Duke University found that mice lacking the ability to taste were still able to discern between sugar and artificial sweeteners. This might sound surprising but was built on years of research in a field that involves investigating the complicated connections between our mouth, gut and brain.





Professor Charles Zuker’s lab at Columbia University have been at the forefront of this research. In 2020, they published a paper mapping out the basic circuit that enables our gut to detect sugar without any help from our taste buds. Now, the same team has mapped out a mirror circuit that does the same job for fatty foods.





“We have shown that fats use the gut-brain axis to drive the strong appetite for fatty stimuli, and demonstrated they use totally different receptors and neuronal elements from sugar,” said first author Dr. Mengtong Li.





Vagal neurons that carry signals from the gut to the brain (nuclei shown in blue), with cells responsible for fat preference in green. Credit: Mengtong Li / Zuker lab / Columbia's Zuckerman Institute







The research comes at a time when controlling intake of fatty foods has become a key goal of much public health messaging. “We are facing unprecedented challenges in human health, with over-nutrition taking center stage in our battle against obesity and metabolic disorders,” Li said.

Tracing the brain’s fat obsession

Li and Zuker’s study involved a complicated series of experiments that began with a group of mice offered, essentially, a free bar. Given the choice between a solution of artificially sweetened water and fat-infused water, the mice initially drank from both options. But within two days, the mice switched to exclusively drinking fatty water. Even when presented with a sugar drink that matched the fat drink for calorie content, the mice repeatedly came back to the latter option.





Perhaps mice just love the delicious taste of fat water? Li and Zuker hypothesized that the driving force for this behavior was south of the mouth. They tested mice that had been genetically modified to lack a taste receptor called TRPM5 that controls mouth to brain signaling in response to fat. Despite being unable to taste fat, the mice still relentlessly sought it out after a short period of time.





Following this neurochemical lead through the mice’s nervous systems, the team identified that fat, but not control substances, activated a population of neurons in the mice’s brainstems in a region called the caudal nucleus of the solitary tract (cNST). This was the same region where Zuker and colleagues had identified sugar sensing cells two years earlier. The cNST, importantly, does not receive signals from the mouth, but rather from the gut. Mice with genetically blocked cNST neurons no longer showed a long-term preference for fat.





The team then traced the pathway that fat signals activate in the brain in reverse. They showed that the vagus nerve, an important highway in the gut-brain axis, was responsible for transporting the messages. The team identified two distinct groups of vagal neurons:

Neurons that responded to three essential micronutrients in the gut: sugar, proteins and fats

Neurons that selectively responded to fat

Fat signals’ home in the gut

The team then closed the loop by showing that cells in the intestine called enteroendocrine cells (EECs) were responsible for sensing fat signals in the gut. Again, this is a biological approach shared by sugar-sensing pathways. But through a series of experiments used genetically modified mice, Li and Zuker revealed that while sugar-sensing EECs rely on a receptor called the sodium–glucose-linked transporter-1 (SGLT1), two separate proteins, GPR40 and GPR120, together help EECs receive fatty signals and send them up the vagus nerve channel.





The findings, while at an early, pre-clinical stage, could prove an important first step in our understanding of how the drive for fatty foods begins at a cellular level. “Now we know the neural mechanisms that drive our insatiable appetite for fat, in principle, we can interfere with this gut-to-brain circuit to help manage our desire for fatty foods,” said Li. “The discovery of this circuit provides a path to develop new strategies and we are thrilled to contribute to such an important and timely problem.”

Liking and wanting

Zuker and Li were, however, keen to point out that a hypothetical person lacking GPR40 and GPR120 might well still delight in the taste of those burgers and pizzas. The study has exposed the separation between the foods we find tasty and those that motivate us to eat them. Often, these are inextricably linked, but these new experiments show there are important differences. The findings, write the authors in their paper, “clarify the fundamental difference between ‘liking’ and ‘wanting’”.





If that sounds confusing, Zuker offered an explanation. When it comes to food, “liking is what we enjoy … wanting is what we must have,” he concludes.





Reference:





Li M, Tan H, Lu Z, Tsand KS, Chung AJ and Zuker CS. Gut-brain circuits for fat preference. Nature. 2022. doi: 10.1038/s41586-022-05266-z