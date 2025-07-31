Overlooked Brain Area Is Key to Speaking Clearly

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Speaking requires intricate coordination between thought and movement. Before uttering a word, the brain must activate a detailed sequence of motor commands across numerous muscles. For decades, researchers believed this process, known as speech-motor sequencing, was primarily governed by Broca’s area in the frontal lobe.





New research from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), however, shows that a broader brain network is involved. The study identifies the middle precentral gyrus (mPrCG) as a central hub for organizing the sounds required for speech, suggesting a role that goes beyond its previously assumed function in controlling pitch via the larynx.

A broader neural network than once thought

Broca’s area, first described in the 19th century, has long been linked to both language comprehension and production. Yet recent observations during brain surgeries suggested this model might be incomplete. In particular, UCSF neurosurgeon Edward Chang observed that damage to the mPrCG, not Broca’s area, could result in apraxia of speech. This condition leaves individuals aware of what they want to say but unable to clearly articulate it.





To explore this further, Chang and his team analyzed brain activity in 14 patients undergoing neurosurgical monitoring for epilepsy. Each patient had a grid of electrodes temporarily placed on the brain's surface to record neural signals. The researchers monitored how these signals changed when participants were asked to pronounce different sequences of syllables and words.

Complexity matters

Participants were shown either repeated syllables, such as “ba-ba-ba,” or more varied sequences like “ba-da-ga.” The mPrCG was more active during the latter, especially when speech sequences were more complex. Additionally, higher activity levels in the mPrCG predicted faster speech initiation.





These results suggest the mPrCG plays an essential role in both planning and initiating the articulation of complex speech sounds. This function extends beyond pitch control, supporting its key role in constructing spoken language.

Disrupting the signal confirms the role

To further test the mPrCG’s function, researchers electrically stimulated this area in five patients as they repeated speech sequences. Stimulation during simpler sequences had little effect. But during complex sequences, participants made errors similar to those observed in apraxia of speech.





This indicates that the mPrCG is integral to linking intended speech to the motor patterns needed for vocalization. While Broca’s area remains important, these findings suggest that effective speech depends on a distributed network, with the mPrCG acting as a crucial intermediary between language planning and articulation.





Reference: Liu JR, Zhao L, Hullett PW, Chang EF. Speech sequencing in the human precentral gyrus. Nat Hum Behav. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s41562-025-02250-1



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.