Oxytocin Found To Shape Early Attachment in Infant Brains

The relationships we form as adults often echo those we had with our parents. According to attachment theory – one of the most influential frameworks in contemporary psychology – this is no coincidence: The attachment between an infant and a primary caregiver shapes the baby’s future social ties. Yet little is known about the biological mechanisms underlying childhood attachment, mainly because it is so difficult to study the young brain in natural conditions.





Now, scientists in Prof. Ofer Yizhar’s laboratory at the Weizmann Institute of Science have developed a new, noninvasive research method that makes it possible to silence selected nerve cells deep within the brains of mouse pups without disrupting their natural behavior. Using this method, the researchers investigated the role of oxytocin, a short protein released from nerve cells in the brain. While most oxytocin research has focused on adults, the new findings – published in Science – show that oxytocin also shapes the social behavior of pups and may underlie emotional differences between males and females that emerge early in life.





Oxytocin, sometimes referred to as the “love hormone,” was once thought to simply promote sociability in adults. Over time, however, it became clear that its role is far more complex: In some circumstances, it intensifies behaviors and emotions far removed from love, such as anxiety or aggression. Recent research has also shown that young mammalian brains – including those of human children – are especially sensitive to oxytocin. In brain regions responsible for sensory processing, emotional regulation and social behavior, the number of oxytocin receptors peaks during early childhood: around ages two to three in humans, and two to three weeks in mice. Some studies have even linked oxytocin deficiency to childhood autism. Still, without sufficiently precise tools to examine neural activity deep within the developing brain, many aspects of the role of oxytocin in early life have remained a mystery.

"The findings may offer a clue as to why males and females diverge in their social behaviors and emotional worlds long before puberty"

To shed light on the subject, a team led by Dr. Daniel Zelmanoff, a physician-scientist in Yizhar’s lab, developed a noninvasive technique to probe specific nerve cells in the young brain. The group, pioneers in the field of optogenetics – a technology that uses light to switch individual cells on or off – devised a method in which the targeted brain cells of mouse pups are infected with an engineered virus. This otherwise harmless virus introduces a foreign gene of mosquito origin that encodes a light-sensitive protein; when exposed to light, the protein “turns off” the nerve cell. In fact, the protein is so light-sensitive that the researchers could silence selected nerve cells deep inside the brain simply by shining red light on the pups’ heads.





“This new method allows us to peek inside the brain without disturbing the pups’ everyday lives, making it a powerful tool for studying nervous system development,” Yizhar explains. “It is especially useful for studying oxytocin because this hormone’s effects depend on social context – and our method lets us switch off the oxytocin system on demand, only during the exact situation we want to study.”





The researchers focused on oxytocin’s role during the temporary separation of a mouse pup from its mother and their reunion a few hours later – a situation familiar to every parent of a young child. The scientists observed increased oxytocin activity in the pup’s brain during separation, which returned to normal after reunion with the mother. Pups with an active oxytocin system during the separation gradually adapted to being alone in an unfamiliar environment, producing fewer ultrasonic vocalizations – the mouse equivalent of a baby’s cry. In contrast, pups whose oxytocin system was silenced did not adapt; they continued emitting distress calls at the same rate until reunited with their mothers. These findings show that the so-called “love hormone” also plays a critical role in coping with loneliness.





Attachment theory holds that children who are securely attached to their parents show distress when separated from them but are able to calm down over time, feeling free to explore their surroundings. “We discovered that mouse pups need an active oxytocin system in order to adapt to separation from their mothers,” says Yizhar. “This suggests that the oxytocin system plays a role not only in the brain of the parent, which was already known, but also in that of the infant. In addition, since oxytocin receptors are present in the sensory processing centers of the young brain, we hypothesize that this hormone also helps sharpen a pup’s senses when it is alone.”





Children do not quickly forget the experience of being separated from their parents, and this separation shapes how they behave when reunited. For example, a securely attached child separated from a parent for a few hours will seek contact upon reunion, and is quickly calmed. The researchers found that activation of the oxytocin system in mouse pups during separation not only strengthened them in the moment but also determined how they behaved when their mothers returned. These pups emitted more ultrasonic calls than usual, and the frequency of the calls grew as they got closer to their mothers. Using artificial intelligence, the team identified a distinct vocal pattern: Before attaching to the mother’s nipple, the pups made high-pitched, frequent calls; afterwards, their calls dropped in pitch and slowed in tempo.





“Activating the oxytocin system during separation increases the pup’s motivation to regain closeness to the mother when reunited,” Yizhar explains. “This is reflected in the heightened rate and unique pattern of their calls. We now understand that these ultrasonic vocalizations are much more than just crying: The high-pitched, rapid calls appear to signal a request for closeness, while the lower-pitched, slower-paced calls likely express a quick return to calm and a wish to remain attached. Of course, more research is needed to pin down the exact meaning of each vocalization type.”





In the next stage, the researchers explored whether oxytocin’s role in pups differs between the sexes, as it does in older animals. They found that female pups with an active oxytocin system emitted many more ultrasonic calls when reunited with their mothers than females with silenced oxytocin systems, whereas the calls of male pups were unaffected by the status of their oxytocin systems. “This is the first sex difference observed in oxytocin system activity at such an early stage of development,” Yizhar notes. “It may offer a clue as to why males and females diverge in their social behaviors and emotional worlds long before puberty.”





“Most known functions of oxytocin are shared by all mammals,” Yizhar concludes. “Still, future studies must check whether the hormone affects the development of social behavior, emotional maturity and maternal attachment in the brains of children. If so, this could help us better understand what can go wrong in emotional and social development – as in autism spectrum disorder, for example – and how to intervene at an early stage.”





Reference: Zelmanoff DD, Bornstein R, Kaufman M, et al. Oxytocin signaling regulates maternally directed behavior during early life. Science. 2025;389(6765):eado5609. doi: 10.1126/science.ado5609



