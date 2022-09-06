People Who Are Unmoved by Climate Destruction Are Less Emotional in General

Would you like to receive further email communication from Technology Networks? - Select - Yes No

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version of "People Who Are Unmoved by Climate Destruction Are Less Emotional in General "

New research suggests that people who are apathetic towards climate change may be more emotionally impassive in other areas of their lives.





Despite a public discourse that suggests otherwise, clear majorities of people believe that climate change is a threat that their governments are not addressing properly. Two-thirds of Americans believe that more should be done on a federal level to reduce the effects of global climate change.





But there remains a significant proportion of people who appear less emotionally impacted by environmental destruction, particularly, say the authors of a new study published in the journal Emotion, “more ideologically conservative and less pro-environmental individuals."





Their new research suggests that this apathy may be less to do with their attitudes to environmental protection and more indicative of a general emotional impassivity.





The work, published by University of Michigan graduate student Logan Bickel and psychology professor Stephanie Preston, involved three online studies that examined 600 volunteers’ responses to a variety of emotional stimuli.





Bickel and Preston found that people not concerned when viewing pictures of damage to the environment also didn’t react as negatively to other stimuli, such as images of:





wounded soldiers

injured athletes

moldy food

crying babies





These individuals also reported feeling less empathy for others in daily life and were less awed by nature. Heightened impassivity did not associate with trait anxiety or psychopathy, aside from their reduced empathy.





Interestingly, their apathy extended beyond negative emotion – these respondents also reacted less to positive stimuli such as images of:





happy babies

piles of money

ice cream





Preston explained that some people’s lack of concern for the environment could simply be a characteristic of their emotional range. “Given that our sense of risk and decisions are strongly guided by emotions, more impassive people are less inclined to dedicate resources to this slowly building crisis,” she commented.





Appeals to help the environment must consider variation in people’s emotional make-up and devise new tactics for those who are unpersuaded by appeals to emotion, said Logan.





Reference: Bickel LA, Preston SD. Environmental impassivity: Blunted emotionality undermines concern for the environment. Emotion. 2022. doi: 10.1037/emo0001072