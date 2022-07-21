Peptide "Fingerprint" Enables Early Alzheimer's Detection

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease are caused by folding errors (misfolding) in proteins or peptides, i.e. by changes in their spatial structure. This is the result of minute deviations in the chemical composition of the biomolecules. Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have developed a simple and effective method for detecting such misfolding at an early stage of the disease. Misfolding is revealed by the structure of dried residue from protein and peptide solutions. The method involves analyzing micrographs with neural networks and has a predictive accuracy of over 99 percent. The results have been published in Advanced Materials.





The biochemical structure of proteins and peptides determines their biological functions. There are many indications that even minute structural or spatial changes can promote the development of diseases. Many neurodegenerative diseases have been attributed to misfolding of proteins and peptides that is caused by such changes. Amyloid beta (Aβ42) peptides play a key role in Alzheimer’s disease; they differ in a single amino acid residue and represent hereditary mutants of Alzheimer's disease.





Until now there has not been a simple and accurate method for predicting mutations in proteins. At KIT’s Institute of Functional Interfaces (IFG), a research group led by Professor Jörg Lahann has developed a method for detecting misfolding via the structure of dried protein and peptide solutions. “The stain patterns were not only characteristic and reproducible but also result in a classification of eight mutations with a predictive accuracy of more than 99 percent,” said Lahann, author of the study, in describing the results. The group showed that crucial information about the primary and secondary structures of peptides can be gleaned from the stains left behind by drying droplets of peptide solution on a solid surface.

Stain Patterns as Exact Peptide Fingerprints

The protein and peptide solutions are precisely placed on glass slides by an automated pipetting system to ensure controlled and reproducible results. The surfaces of the slides were prepared in advance with a hydrophobic polymer coating. To analyze the complex stain patterns from the dried droplets, the researchers acquired images using polarization microscopy. The images were then analyzed with deep-learning neural networks.





“Since the structures are very similar and difficult to distinguish with the naked eye, it was definitely a surprise that the neural networks were so effective,” says Lahann about the results. “The stain patterns of amyloid beta peptides serve as exact fingerprints that reflect the structural and spatial identity of a peptide.” This technology enables the identification of Alzheimer variants with maximum resolution within a few minutes, according to Lahann.

Simple Sample Preparation Delivers Fast Diagnoses

The results suggest that a method as simple as drying a droplet of peptide solution on a solid surface can serve as an indicator for minute differences in the primary and secondary structures of peptides. “Scalable and accurate detection methods for the stratification of conformational and structural protein alterations are urgently needed in order to decode the pathological signatures of diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” says Lahann. It is also a relatively simple method that requires no elaborate preparation of samples and thus enables simple and patient-friendly diagnosis. Furthermore, the method has great potential for other applications in medical diagnostics and in the molecular detection of diseases.





Reference: Jeihanipour A, Lahann J. Deep-learning-assisted stratification of amyloid beta mutants using drying droplet patterns. Adv Mater. 2022;34(24):2110404. doi: 10.1002/adma.202110404

