PET Scans Could Predict Epilepsy Risk After Brain Injury

Post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) is a condition that can develop after traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major global health challenge and leading cause of long-term disability and death. PTE is characterized by recurrent seizures, and current treatments fail to help up to 30% of affected patients. No preventive or predictive treatments for PTE are currently available, creating an urgent need for innovative approaches.





A new international study, led by researchers from FutureNeuro, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and collaborators worldwide, has identified the P2X7 receptor as a critical factor in the development of PTE. Published in Theranostics, the study sheds light on how this receptor could be targeted to mitigate epilepsy risk and predict its likelihood in patients who suffer traumatic brain injuries.





P2X7 receptor A type of purinergic receptor found in brain cells that responds to the molecule ATP. The P2X7 receptor plays a role in inflammation and neuronal signaling and is implicated in abnormal brain activity following injury. Post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) A form of epilepsy that arises after traumatic brain injury, characterized by recurrent seizures. It can develop months or years after the initial trauma and is often resistant to standard anti-seizure medications.

P2X7 receptor as a therapeutic target

The research team demonstrated that the P2X7 receptor drives abnormal brain activity following TBI. In preclinical models, blocking the receptor shortly after the injury reduced brain hyperexcitability, limited brain damage and improved behavior. These findings highlight the receptor’s potential as a therapeutic target for preventing epilepsy.

Advances in diagnostic tools

The study also introduces a promising diagnostic approach using PET scans to measure P2X7 receptor activity in the brain. By tracking a P2X7-specific tracer shortly after injury, researchers were able to correlate its uptake with the likelihood of seizures occurring weeks later. This diagnostic tool could enable clinicians to identify at-risk patients early, paving the way for tailored interventions.





PET scan Positron emission tomography (PET) is a medical imaging technique that uses radioactive tracers to visualize and measure metabolic processes in the body. In this study, it was used to assess P2X7 receptor activity in the brain.

Collaborative efforts and future research

The research involved institutions such as Trinity College Dublin, CIC biomaGUNE, Soochow University and the Institute for Stroke and Dementia Research. It also included industry partners Janssen and Affectis Pharmaceuticals. Funded by Research Ireland, this collaborative effort brought together diverse expertise to address the complex challenges of PTE and TBI.





Further research is needed to validate these findings in clinical settings and to explore how targeting the P2X7 receptor can be integrated into standard care practices. The study highlights the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in advancing treatments for epilepsy and brain injury.





Reference: Alves M, De Diego-Garcia L, Vegliante G, et al. P2X7R antagonism suppresses long-lasting brain hyperexcitability following traumatic brain injury in mice. Theranostics. 2025;15(4):1399-1419. doi: 10.7150/thno.97254



