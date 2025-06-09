We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Poor Sleep Affects Teen Brain Networks and Behavior

Teenagers with poor sleep show reduced brain connectivity and are more likely to experience behavioral problems.

News  
Published: June 9, 2025 
| Original story from the University of Georgia
Woman lying in bed with hand on forehead, experiencing sleep trouble at night.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

A study led by researchers at the University of Georgia has found that teenagers who experience poor sleep may be at greater risk of developing behavioral problems, due in part to changes in how their brains function.


Using data from over 2,800 participants in the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development Study, researchers investigated how sleep patterns relate to brain connectivity and later behavioral outcomes. Participants wore Fitbits for an average of two weeks to track sleep duration and quality. Their data were then compared with brain imaging results and parent-reported behavior assessments collected in the following two years.


Brain connectivity

Brain connectivity refers to the way different regions of the brain communicate and coordinate activity through networks of neurons. These networks support functions such as memory, attention, and decision making.

Brain network disruptions tied to behavioral outcomes

Adolescents who got less sleep or experienced lower quality sleep had reduced connectivity in networks of the brain associated with decision making, self-reflection and information processing. This pattern of reduced connectivity has been linked in previous studies to conditions such as depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and schizophrenia.


In this study, those with weaker connectivity in these networks were also more likely to show behavioral difficulties, including impulsivity, aggression and conduct problems.

Boys and minority youth report poorer sleep

The research also found that sleep duration varied among subgroups. Boys, older adolescents and children from minority racial backgrounds were more likely to report shorter periods of sleep. These same groups were also more likely to show behavioral issues during follow-up.


Researchers suggested that sleep interventions during adolescence could support healthier brain development and reduce the risk of behavioral challenges. However, the study did not test the effectiveness of any specific intervention strategy.

Adolescence as a critical period for brain development

The authors emphasized that adolescence represents a particularly sensitive window for brain development. Insufficient sleep during this time may interfere with the brain’s ability to support emotional regulation and impulse control.


The research points to both the amount and quality of sleep as influential factors. Sleep that is frequently interrupted or takes a long time to begin may also contribute to negative behavioral outcomes.


Reference: Zhang L, Geier C, House E, Oshri A. Latent default mode network connectivity patterns: associations with sleep health and Adolescent Psychopathology. Brain and Behavior. 2025;15(5):e70579. doi: 10.1002/brb3.70579


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.


This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

